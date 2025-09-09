NBA 2K26: New Orleans Pelicans player ratings

New Orleans Pelicans' NBA 2K26 ratings are now live in-game. Founded in 2002, the 80-rated team is relatively new to the NBA circuit and has yet to appear in a Finals. Their biggest achievement in the league was qualifying for the Western Conference Semifinals in 2008 and 2018.
Their squad looks promising this time with players like Zion Williams, Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, and others. Therefore, fans are excited about the ratings of the New Orleans Pelicans squad in NBA 2K26.
Complete list of all New Orleans Pelicans player ratings in NBA 2K26
Here are the ratings of New Orleans Pelicans players in 2K26:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: All Miami Heats player ratings in 2K26
The New Orleans Pelicans' first team players have secured impressive in-game ratings this year. The 2019 NBA Draft first pick, Zion Williamson, leads the rankings with an 87 overall rating and a whopping 93 rating in driving dunks. Renowned for his athleticism, he boasts outstanding Vertical (97) and Hustle (95) ratings, complemented by strong inside scoring (88) attributes.
Trey Murphy III is the second-highest-rated player from the Pelicans squad. He has quite good ratings in different aspects of outside scoring, like shot IQ (80), free throw (87), three-point shot (84), and more. Murphy also has a decent athleticism rating (79).
Also read: All LA Clippers player ratings in 2K26
Dejounte Murray, a reliable SG/PG for the Pelicans, has an 81 rating. The best aspect of his gameplay is his playmaking, where he boasts an 83 rating. He also possesses good speed (83), perimeter defense (83), and steal (87) ratings, among other ratings.
The Pelicans also has a good bench consisting of players like Yves Missi, Jose Alvarado, Saddiq Bey, etc. Missi is known for his offensive rebounding (88) stats, while Alvarado is known for his ability to score from the outside. These players have decent ratings and can help the team whenever needed.
Also read: The Houston Rockets player ratings in NBA 2K26
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.