NBA 2K26: New Orleans Pelicans player ratings

New Orleans Pelicans' NBA 2K26 ratings are now live in-game. Founded in 2002, the 80-rated team is relatively new to the NBA circuit and has yet to appear in a Finals. Their biggest achievement in the league was qualifying for the Western Conference Semifinals in 2008 and 2018.

Their squad looks promising this time with players like Zion Williams, Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, and others. Therefore, fans are excited about the ratings of the New Orleans Pelicans squad in NBA 2K26.

Complete list of all New Orleans Pelicans player ratings in NBA 2K26

Here are the ratings of New Orleans Pelicans players in 2K26:

Players Position(s) Overall Three points Driving dunks Zion Williamson PF/C 87 67 93 Trey Murphy III SF/PF 82 84 88 Dejounte Murray SG/PG 81 79 75 Herbert Jones SG/SF 81 73 75 Jordan Poole PG/SG 80 81 60 Yves Missi C/PF 79 30 80 Jose Alvarado PG/SG 77 80 30 Saddiq Bey SF/PF 75 74 60 Karlo Matkovic PF/C 75 71 75 Kevon Looney C 74 69 70 Jordan Hawkins SG/PG 74 80 60 Jemmiah Fears PG/SG 73 74 70 Derik Queen C/PF 73 58 70 Jalen McDaniels PF/SF 72 60 65 Jaden Springer SG/SF 71 76 50 Bryce McGowense SF/SG 70 77 80 Micah Peavy SG/SF 69 75 80 Trey Alexander SG/PG 68 70 30 Hunter Dickinson C 68 69 65

The New Orleans Pelicans' first team players have secured impressive in-game ratings this year. The 2019 NBA Draft first pick, Zion Williamson, leads the rankings with an 87 overall rating and a whopping 93 rating in driving dunks. Renowned for his athleticism, he boasts outstanding Vertical (97) and Hustle (95) ratings, complemented by strong inside scoring (88) attributes.

Trey Murphy III is the second-highest-rated player from the Pelicans squad. He has quite good ratings in different aspects of outside scoring, like shot IQ (80), free throw (87), three-point shot (84), and more. Murphy also has a decent athleticism rating (79).

Dejounte Murray, a reliable SG/PG for the Pelicans, has an 81 rating. The best aspect of his gameplay is his playmaking, where he boasts an 83 rating. He also possesses good speed (83), perimeter defense (83), and steal (87) ratings, among other ratings.

The Pelicans also has a good bench consisting of players like Yves Missi, Jose Alvarado, Saddiq Bey, etc. Missi is known for his offensive rebounding (88) stats, while Alvarado is known for his ability to score from the outside. These players have decent ratings and can help the team whenever needed.

