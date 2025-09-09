NBA 2K26: New York Knicks player ratings

The New York Knicks players' ratings in NBA 2K26 are out now. The 84-rated team was founded in 1946 and has won the championship twice. This year, the Knicks's roster features players like Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and more, which excites the fans and makes them eager to learn about their ratings.

This article lists the ratings of all the New York Knicks players in the NBA 2K26 so that you can analyze the form of your favorite player from the squad.

Complete list of all New York Knicks player ratings in NBA 2K26

Check the player ratings of the New York Knicks in the table below:

Players Position(s) Overall Three points Driving dunks Jalen Brunson PG 93 86 35 Karl-Anthony Towns PF/C 92 86 75 OG Anunoby SF/PF 85 82 85 Mikal Bridges SF/SG 84 83 75 Josh Hart PF/SF 84 83 75 Mitchell Robinson C 78 32 80 Jordan Clarkson SG/SF 78 80 70 Guerschon Yabusele PF/C 77 81 85 Miles McBride PG/SG 76 81 65 Tyler Kolek PG/SG 71 78 45 Ariel Hukporti C/PF 70 47 75 Pacome Dadiet SF/PF 69 75 75 Kevin McCullar Jr. SG/SF 69 74 75

Jalen Brunson is the New York Knicks' highest-rated player in NBA 2K26. The point guard has a 97 close shot rating and an amazing 86 three-point shooting rating. He also excels in layups and drawing fouls (both rated 98), and his playmaking (90) ability helps increase the team's chances of scoring.

While Brunon excels in outside scoring, Karl-Anthony Towns makes inside scoring look easy. He has an excellent post-fade rating (92). Besides, his 91-rated close shots, 98-rated stamina, and 93-rated defensive rebounds help him be a menace in the Center role.

OG Anunoby, the Knicks' SF/PF, has amazing defensive ratings. He has an 89-rated pass perception, 80-rated steal, and an excellent 90 rating in perimeter defense. With an 82 rating, he is one of the most athletic players on his team. Players like Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart also help the team in their respective positions.

The Knicks have assembled a strong bench with players like Mitchel Robinson (78), Jordan Clarkson (78), Miles McBridge (76), and others. These players can come off the bench and help the team at any time. The franchise recently drafted a youngster named Mohamed Diawara. His in-game ratings are currently unavailable, but the fans are excited to see him in action in the new season.

