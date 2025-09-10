NBA 2K26: Oklahoma City Thunder player ratings

The Oklahoma City Thunder player ratings in NBA 2K26 are currently live. Founded back in 1967, Oklahoma City Thunder has won two championships out of their five final series appearances. Their most recent championship triumph was in the 2025 finals. Since the champions are entering the new season with the same team, fans of the game could be curious about their favorite players' ratings.

Ad

This article lists the ratings of all the squad members of the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA 2K26. Read on to learn more.

Complete list of all Oklahoma City Thunder player ratings in NBA 2K26

The ratings for the Oklahoma City Thunder players in NBA 2K26 have been provided below:

Players Position(s) Overall Three points Driving dunks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander PG/SG 98 82 75 Jalen Williams PF/SF 90 84 80 Chet Holmgren C/PF 88 82 75 Isaiah Hartenstein C 82 65 55 Luguentz Dort SF/PF 81 84 85 Alex Caruso SG/SF 80 78 75 Cason Wallace PG/SG 79 80 70 Isaiah Joe SG/PG 78 88 60 Aaron Wiggins PF/SF 77 82 70 Kenrich Williams PF/C 76 84 65 Jaylen Williams C 75 82 70 Ajay Mitchell SG/PG 73 86 70 Osumane Dieng PF/SF 72 68 75 Nikola Topic PG/SG 72 72 65 Thomas Sorber C 71 60 75 Branden Carlsen C 70 82 60 Brooks Barnhizer SG/SG 69 72 70

Ad

Trending

The defending NBA champions have some of the biggest names in the current NBA circuit on their team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is their highest-rated player. The versatile point guard is among the best playmakers with a 97-rated passing accuracy and an overall 93 rating in playmaking. He is also one of the best outside scorers with a 97 rating in close and mid-range shots, and an 82 rating in scoring three-pointers.

Also read: The New York Knicks player ratings in NBA 2K26

Ad

Jalen Williams (92) is the best power forward in the squad, rating-wise. His 94-rated mid-range shots, 88-rated layups, 85-rated close shots, and 90-rated offensive consistency make him a reliable attacker. Furthermore, with an overall 84 rating in defensive play, he can also help the team defensively.

Chet Holmgren is also a decent outside scorer with a 95 rating in close shots, an 82 rating in scoring three-pointers, and a 90 rating in Shot IQ. This versatile player is good at layups (85), blocking opponents (97), defensive rebounds (86), and more.

Ad

Also read: All player ratings of New Orleans Pelicans in 2K26

Isaiah Hartenstein (82) and Luguentz Dort (81) are the two reliable options in their respective positions who complete the team.

The Oklahoma City Thunder has also created a strong bench, with players like Caruso (80), Wallace (79), Joe (78), Wiggins (77), and more. The team has backup options for all the first-team positions, which can help them increase their chances of winning.

Also read: All players' ratings for the Minnesota Timberwolves

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.