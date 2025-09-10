NBA 2K26: Oklahoma City Thunder player ratings

The Oklahoma City Thunder player ratings in NBA 2K26 are currently live. Founded back in 1967, Oklahoma City Thunder has won two championships out of their five final series appearances. Their most recent championship triumph was in the 2025 finals. Since the champions are entering the new season with the same team, fans of the game could be curious about their favorite players' ratings.
This article lists the ratings of all the squad members of the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA 2K26. Read on to learn more.
Complete list of all Oklahoma City Thunder player ratings in NBA 2K26
The ratings for the Oklahoma City Thunder players in NBA 2K26 have been provided below:
The defending NBA champions have some of the biggest names in the current NBA circuit on their team.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is their highest-rated player. The versatile point guard is among the best playmakers with a 97-rated passing accuracy and an overall 93 rating in playmaking. He is also one of the best outside scorers with a 97 rating in close and mid-range shots, and an 82 rating in scoring three-pointers.
Jalen Williams (92) is the best power forward in the squad, rating-wise. His 94-rated mid-range shots, 88-rated layups, 85-rated close shots, and 90-rated offensive consistency make him a reliable attacker. Furthermore, with an overall 84 rating in defensive play, he can also help the team defensively.
Chet Holmgren is also a decent outside scorer with a 95 rating in close shots, an 82 rating in scoring three-pointers, and a 90 rating in Shot IQ. This versatile player is good at layups (85), blocking opponents (97), defensive rebounds (86), and more.
Isaiah Hartenstein (82) and Luguentz Dort (81) are the two reliable options in their respective positions who complete the team.
The Oklahoma City Thunder has also created a strong bench, with players like Caruso (80), Wallace (79), Joe (78), Wiggins (77), and more. The team has backup options for all the first-team positions, which can help them increase their chances of winning.
