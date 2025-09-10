NBA 2K26: Orlando Magic player ratings

The ratings of Orlando Magic players in NBA 2K26 are live now. Founded in 1989, the team has appeared twice in the finals series, but has yet to lift the championship trophy. They have assembled a decent squad with names like Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and others, and fans could be excited to learn the ratings of their favorite players.

This article lists the ratings of all the squad members of the Orlando Magic in NBA 2K26. Read on to learn more.

Complete list of all Orlando Magic player ratings in NBA 2K26

Check out the ratings of Orlando Magic players provided in the table below:

Players Position(s) Overall Three points Driving dunks Paolo Banchero CF/SF 90 79 85 Franz Wagner SF/SG 86 75 80 Desmond Bane SG/SF 83 88 75 Jalen Suggs PG/SG 82 79 80 Wendell Carter Jr. C 78 60 75 Anthony Black PG/SG 78 79 75 Tyus Jones PG 77 84 30 Goga Bitadze C 75 65 65 Moritz Wagner C/PF 75 80 65 Tristan de Silva PF/C 74 76 65 Jonathan Issac PF 73 64 70 Orlando Robinson C 72 76 60 Jeff Howard SF/SG 72 77 65 Jamal Cain SF/PF 70 71 70 Jase Richardson PG/SG 70 83 75 Noah Penda SG/SF 70 74 75

Paolo Banchero is the highest-rated player on the Oklahoma Magic's team. The overall 90-rated player is good at setting layups (90), driving dunks (85), and close shots (86). He has a 90-rated shot IQ, decent ratings in mid-range shots, and scoring three pointers (79) as well.

Franz Wagner is impressive at close shots (91). He has an 80 rating in passing accuracy, an 84 rating in pass IQ, a 93 in layups, and a 95 in drawing fouls. Such abilities help the Oklahoma Magic during attacks, increasing their chances of scoring.

Desmond Bane, the 30-year-old American professional, is pretty good at outside scoring (87). He has a 90 rating in close shots, a 95 in mid-range shots, and an 88 in scoring three-pointers. He is also good at ball handling (80), making it tough for the opponents to dispossess him.

Jalen Suggs (82) and Wandell Carter Jr. (78), the other two first-team players, are also impressive in their respective positions.

Orlando Magic has among the best squad depths in the game, according to this season's ratings. All of their bench players are rated 70 or more overall, and they are always ready to help the team in varying match situations.

