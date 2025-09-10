NBA 2K26: Philadelphia 76ers player ratings

The Philadelphia 76ers player ratings in NBA 2K26 are currently live. Founded back in 1946, the club has won three championship titles out of its nine final appearances. This year, the 81-rated team has a strong lineup consisting of players like Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and others. On that note, their fans could be curious regarding their favorite players' ratings.

This article brings the complete list of the ratings of the Philadelphia 76ers' squad members. Read on to learn more.

Complete list of all Philadelphia 76ers player ratings in NBA 2K26

The ratings of the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA 2K26 have been listed in the table below.

Players Position(s) Overall Three points Driving dunks Joel Embiid C 92 75 80 Tyrese Maxey PG/SG 86 82 70 Paul George SF/PF 81 80 80 Quentin Grimes SG/SF 80 84 70 Jared McCain SG/SF 80 82 70 Kelly Oubre Jr. SF/SG 78 72 84 Andre Drummond C 76 47 80 VJ Edgecombe SG 76 77 89 Kyle Lowry PG/SG 75 75 25 Justin Edwards SF/SG 75 80 80 Eric Gordon SG/SF 74 85 70 Adem Bona C 74 27 80 Trendon Watford PF/C 73 74 75 Jabari Walker PF/SF 72 78 75 Dominick Barlow C/PF 71 70 75 Johni Broome PF/C 70 69 60 Hunter Sallis SG 68 72 75

As per the stats, Joel Embiid is the best player of the Philadelphia 76ers with an overall 92 rating. The 31-year-old pro has a 96 post-fade rating. He is quite good in both outside (86) and inside scoring (90). Embiid possesses a 96 in close shots, an 84 in mid-range shots, and a 95 in offensive consistency. His 80-rated driving dunks and an 84 rating in layups always help his team.

Tyrese Maxey, the 23-year-old, has an 85 close shot rating and an 84 mid-range shot, which helps him secure baskets from outside of the arc. He has a 94 in layups and an 84 in drawing fouls, too.

That said, the best aspect of his gameplay is probably his playmaking (83) abilities. He holds an 89 in ball handling and a 90 rating in speed with the ball, making it tough for the opponent to steal the ball from him.

Paul George, the third-highest-rated player of the 76ers, has an impressive stamina rating (95). He is also good at close shots (82), layups (82), mid-range shots (88), driving dunks (80), and ball handling (87).

Quentin Grimes and Jared McCain are two of the most reliable options in their respective positions. The bench strength of the 76ers is also decent. Most of their bench players have a 70+ rating, making them capable of helping the team in varying match situations.

