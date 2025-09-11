NBA 2K26: Phoenix Suns player ratings

The ratings of the Phoenix Suns squad members in NBA 2K26 are now live. Founded in 1968, the Phoenix Suns have reached the NBA Finals three times, but have yet to lift the trophy once. The third NBA Finals appearance for the 79-rated team was back in 2021. The Milwaukee Bucks took the trophy home that season.
This year, the Suns look strong, and naturally, the fans are excited to learn more about the ratings of their favorite players this season. Read on to learn more.
Complete list of all Phoenix Suns player ratings in NBA 2K26
The ratings of all the Phoenix Suns players are mentioned in the table below:
Devin Booker is the highest-rated player in the Phoenix Suns squad. The 91-rated guard excels at outside scoring. His close shots (96), mid-range shots (97), and three-pointers (81) are incredibly tough to defend. He is also amazing at playmaking, with 80 ratings in both pass accuracy and pass IQ. While his inside scoring stats are not that impressive, Booker's layups (95) make him highly effective around the rim.
Jalen Green, the 23-year-old American-Filipino guard, is also a major asset. His layups (85) and driving dunks (91) are a treat to watch. Green also has an 86 rating in ball handling and an 84 rating in speed with the ball. These make it evident that it is hard to dispossess him in a match.
Dillon Brooks helps the team with his impressive mid-range shots (90), close shots (82), and three pointers (83). Brooks is also an amazing athlete (82), who helps in defense with high ratings in perimeter defense (90), help defense IQ (90), pass perception (90), and more.
Mark Williams and Grayson Allen are the two other first-team choices of the Phoenix Suns who help the team in their respective positions.
