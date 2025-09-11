NBA 2K26: Phoenix Suns player ratings

The ratings of the Phoenix Suns squad members in NBA 2K26 are now live. Founded in 1968, the Phoenix Suns have reached the NBA Finals three times, but have yet to lift the trophy once. The third NBA Finals appearance for the 79-rated team was back in 2021. The Milwaukee Bucks took the trophy home that season.

Ad

This year, the Suns look strong, and naturally, the fans are excited to learn more about the ratings of their favorite players this season. Read on to learn more.

Complete list of all Phoenix Suns player ratings in NBA 2K26

The ratings of all the Phoenix Suns players are mentioned in the table below:

Players Position(s) Overall Three-Points Shot Driving Dunk Devin Booker PG/SG 91 81 75 Jalen Green SG/PG 83 82 91 Dillon Brooks SF/PF 79 83 75 Mark Williams C 79 36 75 Grayson Allen SF/SG 76 87 70 Nick Richards C 76 25 75 Royce O'Neal SF/PF 75 83 70 Ryan Dunn SF/PF 75 84 80 Khaman Maluach C 74 50 80 Jordan Goodwin SG/PG 73 79 35 Jared Butler PG 72 79 65 Collin Gillespie PG 72 85 54 Oso Ighodaaro PF/C 72 35 80 Nigel Hayes-Davis SF/SG 72 80 75 Isaiah Livers PF/SF 71 72 65 Rasheer Fleming PF/C 70 75 75 Kobe Brea SG/SF 68 84 60 CJ Huntley PF 68 72 80

Ad

Trending

Devin Booker is the highest-rated player in the Phoenix Suns squad. The 91-rated guard excels at outside scoring. His close shots (96), mid-range shots (97), and three-pointers (81) are incredibly tough to defend. He is also amazing at playmaking, with 80 ratings in both pass accuracy and pass IQ. While his inside scoring stats are not that impressive, Booker's layups (95) make him highly effective around the rim.

Jalen Green, the 23-year-old American-Filipino guard, is also a major asset. His layups (85) and driving dunks (91) are a treat to watch. Green also has an 86 rating in ball handling and an 84 rating in speed with the ball. These make it evident that it is hard to dispossess him in a match.

Ad

Dillon Brooks helps the team with his impressive mid-range shots (90), close shots (82), and three pointers (83). Brooks is also an amazing athlete (82), who helps in defense with high ratings in perimeter defense (90), help defense IQ (90), pass perception (90), and more.

Mark Williams and Grayson Allen are the two other first-team choices of the Phoenix Suns who help the team in their respective positions.

Read more NBA 2K26-repated articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.