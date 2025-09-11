NBA 2K26: Portland Trail Blazers player ratings

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 11, 2025 15:14 GMT
NBA 2K26 player ratings, All Portland Trail Blazers player ratings
All Portland Trail Blazers player ratings in NBA 2K26 (Image via 2K Games)

The NBA 2K26 ratings for the Portland Trail Blazers are out now. Founded in 1970, the 81-rated (in-game) team has won one championship in its three NBA Finals appearances so far. Their last NBA triumph came in 1977, when they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers. This year, the Trail Blazers look strong, and fans are eager to see their favorite players' ratings.

This article lists the ratings of all the Portland Trail Blazers members in NBA 2K26.

Complete list of all Portland Trail Blazers player ratings in NBA 2K26

Here are the NBA 2K26 ratings for all Portland Trail Blazers players:

PlayersPosition(s)OverallThree-Point ShotDriving Dunks
Damian LillardPG888685
Toumani CamaraPF/SF828275
Deni AvdijaSF/PF828075
Jrue HolidayPG/SG818065
Shaedon SharpeSG/SF817395
Jerami GrantSF/PF798085
Scoot HendersonPG/SG787788
Robert Williams IIIC/PF782575
Donovan ClinganC777175
Mattise ThybulleSF/SG758170
Kris MurraySF/PF736275
Rayan RupertSG/SF727070
Duop ReathC727560
Blake WeaslyPG/SG717186
Sidy CissokoSF/PF706075
Yang HansenC 706670
Caleb LoveSG687765
also-read-trending Trending

Damian Lillard, the 35-year-old American guard, excels at outside scoring. He has a Close Shot rating of 82, a 95 Mid-Range Shot, and an 86 rating in Three-Point Shots. While his inside scoring isn't his strongest attribute, he still has solid ratings of 85 in both Layups and Driving Dunks. With an 88 Overall rating, Lillard is one of the most athletic players among the Portland Blazers, and his playmaking is also highly rated.

Toumani Camara, 25, has strong ratings across the board, like 82 in Close Shots, 87 in Three-Point Shots, 82 in Layups, and 88 in Stamina. That said, he excels particularly in defense, with standout ratings in Perimeter Defense (90), Interior Defense (87), Help Defense IQ (92), and Pass Perception IQ (90), and tries to help the team with his skills whenever possible.

Deni Avdija, 24, is still developing but already shows versatility in multiple areas. He has a decent Outside Scoring rating of 79, with an 87 rating in Close Shots, 81 in Mid-Range Shots, and an 80 rating in Three-Point Shots. He is also good at Layups (87) and Drawing Foul (80).

The Portland Trail Blazers also have a strong supporting cast like Scoot Henderson (78 OVR), Jerami Grant (79 OVR), Robert Williams III (78 OVR), and others. These players are always ready to help the team.



