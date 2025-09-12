NBA 2K26: Sacramento Kings player ratings

The Sacramento Kings player ratings in NBA 2K26 are currently live. Founded in 1923, the 82-rated team is one of the oldest franchises in the league. They won one championship in their only Finals appearance. This year, the team consists of players like Domantas Sabonis, Zach LeVine, Keegan Murray, and others, and the fans are excited to learn the ratings of their favorite stars from the team.

This article lists the ratings of all the Sacramento Kings squad members according to NBA 2K26. Read on to learn more.

Complete list of all Sacramento Kings player ratings in NBA 2K26

The Sacramento Kings player ratings in NBA 2K26 are listed in the table below:

Players Position(s) Overall Three points Driving dunks Domantas Sabonis C 87 83 75 Zach LaVine SG/SF 85 87 94 DeMar DeRozan SF/PF 85 77 80 Keegan Murray PF/SF 80 83 80 Malik Monk SG 80 80 75 Dennis Schroder PG/SG 78 77 45 Keon Ellis SG/PG 76 86 65 Dario Saric PF/C 74 70 70 Drew Eubanks C 74 77 74 Devin Carter PG/SF 74 75 80 Terence Davis SF/SG 71 80 75 Doug McDermott PF/SF 71 88 65 Issac Jones PF/C 71 49 75 Nique Clifford SG 71 79 70 Maxime Reynaud C 70 76 70 Daeqwon Plowden SF/SG 68 74 80 Isaiah Stevens PG/SG 68 74 35 Dylan Cardwell C 68 37 80

Domantas Sabonis is the highest-rated player on the Sacramento Kings squad with an 87 rating. He is good at both outside (86) and inside (86) scoring, with a 98 rating in close shots, 86 in mid-range, 83 in three-pointer shots, and more. However, the best aspect of his gameplay (apart from making close shots) is probably his defensive rebounding (94), which helps the team initiate attacking transition quickly.

Zach LaVine has impressive outside scoring (85) capabilities. However, the best aspect of his gameplay is his driving dunk (94) rating, as expected from the two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion. LaVine also has an 87 rating in three-point shots and an amazing offensive consistency (90) rating, making him one of the most crucial first-team members.

DeMar DeRozan is one of the best outside scorers on the team with an impressive 88 rating in outside scoring. He has 97 rated close shots, 96 rated mid-range shots, and 87 rated free throws under his sleeves. DeRozan is also great at layups (88) and driving dunks (80).

The Sacramento Kings also features players like Keegan Murray and Malik Monk on their first team. Murray can aid the team with his 91-rated close shots, 83-rated three-point shots, and 80-rated driving dunks, while Monk can help them with his outside scoring (85) capabilities.

With Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis, Darlo Saric, and others, the Sacramento Kings are stepping into this season with a strong bench.

