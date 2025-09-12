NBA 2K26: San Antonio Spurs player ratings

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 12, 2025
NBA 2K26 player ratings
All NBA 2K26 player ratings for San Antonio Spurs fans (Image via 2K Games)

The NBA 2K26 ratings for the San Antonio Spurs players are out now. Founded in 1967, the San Antonio Spurs has won five championship titles out of their six Finals appearances. This season, the Spurs assembled a great team with players like Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, among others. Naturally, fans are excited to learn about the new ratings of their favorite players.

This article brings the complete ratings of all the San Antonio Spurs squad members. Read on to learn more.

Complete list of all San Antonio Spurs player ratings in NBA 2K26

The table below lists the ratings of all the San Antonio Spurs players this season:

PlayersPosition(s)OverallThree-pointsDriving dunks
Victor Wembanyama C/PF948075
De'Aaron FoxPG857380
Stephon CastleSG/PG827488
Devin VassellSG/SF818160
Dylan HarperSG/PG787985
Harrison BarnesSF/PF788680
Keldon JohnsonSF/PF787875
Jeremy SochanPF/PG777380
Kelly OlynykC/PF768560
Luke CornetC767060
Lindy Waters IIISG/SF737765
Julian ChampagnieSF/SG728060
Jordan McLaughlinPG728665
Carter BryantSF727775
Harrison IngramPF/SF697475
David Jones-GarciaSF/SG687475
Riley MinixSF/PF677660
Victor Wembanyama is the highest-rated member of the San Antonio Spurs' squad. He is great at both inside (86) and outside (88) scoring. His ratings for close shots (94), free throws (84), shot IQ (95), standing dunk (90), etc., are evident proof of his capabilities. The center/power forward is also amazing defensively. With remarkable techniques for interior defense (96), block (99), help defense IQ (96), and defensive consistency (98), Wembanyama is an asset for any team.

De'Aaron Fox is another reliable member of the San Antonio Spurs squad. He also has amazing ratings in different aspects of outside scoring (83), such as close shots (97), mid-range shots (83), and more. While he only has a 57 rating in inside scoring, his layups (97) always help the team. Fox is also amazing in playmaking (83), which increases his teammates' chances of scoring.

At 20 years old, Stephon Castle is a young talent and has a lot to learn. However, he has already cracked the first team of the Spurs. Spurs' third-highest-rated player has a 95-rated shot IQ, and his 88-rated layups and driving dunks are often deadly for opponents.

Players like Devin Vassell and Dylan Harper also help the team from their respective positions.

