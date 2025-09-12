NBA 2K26: San Antonio Spurs player ratings

The NBA 2K26 ratings for the San Antonio Spurs players are out now. Founded in 1967, the San Antonio Spurs has won five championship titles out of their six Finals appearances. This season, the Spurs assembled a great team with players like Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, among others. Naturally, fans are excited to learn about the new ratings of their favorite players.

Ad

This article brings the complete ratings of all the San Antonio Spurs squad members. Read on to learn more.

Complete list of all San Antonio Spurs player ratings in NBA 2K26

The table below lists the ratings of all the San Antonio Spurs players this season:

Players Position(s) Overall Three-points Driving dunks Victor Wembanyama C/PF 94 80 75 De'Aaron Fox PG 85 73 80 Stephon Castle SG/PG 82 74 88 Devin Vassell SG/SF 81 81 60 Dylan Harper SG/PG 78 79 85 Harrison Barnes SF/PF 78 86 80 Keldon Johnson SF/PF 78 78 75 Jeremy Sochan PF/PG 77 73 80 Kelly Olynyk C/PF 76 85 60 Luke Cornet C 76 70 60 Lindy Waters III SG/SF 73 77 65 Julian Champagnie SF/SG 72 80 60 Jordan McLaughlin PG 72 86 65 Carter Bryant SF 72 77 75 Harrison Ingram PF/SF 69 74 75 David Jones-Garcia SF/SG 68 74 75 Riley Minix SF/PF 67 76 60

Ad

Trending

Victor Wembanyama is the highest-rated member of the San Antonio Spurs' squad. He is great at both inside (86) and outside (88) scoring. His ratings for close shots (94), free throws (84), shot IQ (95), standing dunk (90), etc., are evident proof of his capabilities. The center/power forward is also amazing defensively. With remarkable techniques for interior defense (96), block (99), help defense IQ (96), and defensive consistency (98), Wembanyama is an asset for any team.

De'Aaron Fox is another reliable member of the San Antonio Spurs squad. He also has amazing ratings in different aspects of outside scoring (83), such as close shots (97), mid-range shots (83), and more. While he only has a 57 rating in inside scoring, his layups (97) always help the team. Fox is also amazing in playmaking (83), which increases his teammates' chances of scoring.

Ad

At 20 years old, Stephon Castle is a young talent and has a lot to learn. However, he has already cracked the first team of the Spurs. Spurs' third-highest-rated player has a 95-rated shot IQ, and his 88-rated layups and driving dunks are often deadly for opponents.

Players like Devin Vassell and Dylan Harper also help the team from their respective positions.

Follow Sportskeeda for more NBA 2K26 player ratings:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.