NBA 2K26: Toronto Raptors player ratings

The ratings for Toronto Raptors players in NBA 2K26 are now live. Founded in 1995, the Raptors has appeared in the Finals series only once, in 2019, where they managed to take the trophy home. This year, the Toronto Raptors assembled a strong team consisting of players Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, R.J. Barrett, and others. Fans are naturally excited to learn about their ratings.
This article lists the ratings of all the Toronto Raptors players in NBA 2K26. Read on to learn more.
Complete list of all Toronto Raptors player ratings in NBA 2K26
The ratings of the Toronto Raptors squad members in the game are listed in the table below:
Scottie Barnes, the 24-year-old American professional, is the highest-rated player on the Raptors squad. The 85-rated versatile power forward has an 85 rating in both close and mid-range shots. Barnes is also great at layups (86), drawing fouls (84), and scoring a standing dunk (80). He can also help the team in defense with his 80-rated interior and perimeter defense.
Brandon Ingram is one of the best outside scorers on the team with an 86 rating. Ingram is great at close shots (92) and mid-range shots (89). He also has an impressive layup rating of 90. Ingram is great at handling the ball as well.
R.J. Barrett is one of the most crucial members of the Raptors' first team. Barrett has an impressive 84 rating in close shots, 88 rating in layups, and 81 rating in perimeter defending. He has great athleticism (83) with 84-rated speed and agility and 95-rated stamina, and also helps the team in playmaking (80) with great ball handling (83) and passing IQ (84).
Players like Immanuel Quickley (81) and Jakob Poeltl (80) are also reliable options in their respective positions. The Raptors has also assembled a strong bench this season with players like Gradey Dick (78), Sandro Mamukelashvili (75), and others.
