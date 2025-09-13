NBA 2K26: Utah Jazz player ratings

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 13, 2025 14:42 GMT
NBA 2K26 player ratings
All Utah Jazz players player ratings in NBA 2K26 (Image via 2K Games)

The Utah Jazz player ratings in NBA 2K26 are live now. Founded in 1974, the Utah Jazz has qualified for the Finals series twice in its history but has yet to bring the championship home. However, this season, the Jazz has players like Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Isaiah Collier, and others, and the fans are excited to learn about their ratings.

Ad

This article lists the ratings of all Utah Jazz players in NBA 2K26. Read on to learn more.

Complete list of all Utah Jazz player ratings in NBA 2K26

The ratings of the Utah Jazz players are listed in the table below:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

PlayersPosition(s)OverallThree pointsDriving dunks
Lauri MarkkanenSF/PF848075
Walker KesslerC825175
Kyle FilipowskiC/PF788070
Isaiah CollierPG/SG787375
Keyonte GeorgePG/SG787865
Ace BaileySF/SG777980
Jusuf NurkicC777365
Brice SensabaughSF/SG758560
Kyle AndersonPF/SF747945
Georges NiangPF748450
Kevin LoveC/PF738050
Taylor hendricksPF/SF738175
Kenyon Martin Jr. PF/SF736792
Cody WilliamsSF/PF726580
Svi MikhailiukSG/SF727655
Walter Clayton Jr. PG728260
Oscar TshiebweC/PF703775
John TonjeSG698170
Elijah HarklessPG/SG677551
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lauri Markkanen is the highest-rated Utah Jazz player in the game. He is adept at both inside (82) and outside scoring (83) as well as close shots (97). Furthermore, he is great at drawing fouls (80) and free throws (88). He also possesses an impressive shot IQ (85) and offensive consistency (85).

Walker Kessler is a 24-year-old American pro with a 97 rating in close shots and good shot IQ (80). He is great at scoring standing dunks (85), blocking opponents (93), and interior defense (84). Kessler is amazing at taking advantage of rebounds (91), with a 93 offensive rebounding and 88 defensive rebounding ratings.

Ad

Kyle Filipowski is another crucial piece of the Utah Jazz first team. He is also good at making close shots (98), and his shot IQ (80) is also impressive. Filipowski has an 82 rating in defensive rebounding and can initiate counterattacks really quickly.

The Utah Jazz team depends quite a lot on Isaiah Collier for playmaking (86). With an impeccable pass accuracy and pass IQ rating (both 86), Collier helps deliver the ball to his teammates whenever and wherever they need. His ball handling (86) and speed with the ball (95) make it hard for his opponents to regain possession.

Ad

Keyonte George, the fifth player of the Utah Jazz first team, also helps his team with his close shots (87) and free throws (80) whenever required.

Follow Sportskeeda for more NBA 2K26 player ratings:

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications