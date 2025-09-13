NBA 2K26: Utah Jazz player ratings

The Utah Jazz player ratings in NBA 2K26 are live now. Founded in 1974, the Utah Jazz has qualified for the Finals series twice in its history but has yet to bring the championship home. However, this season, the Jazz has players like Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Isaiah Collier, and others, and the fans are excited to learn about their ratings.
This article lists the ratings of all Utah Jazz players in NBA 2K26. Read on to learn more.
Complete list of all Utah Jazz player ratings in NBA 2K26
The ratings of the Utah Jazz players are listed in the table below:
Lauri Markkanen is the highest-rated Utah Jazz player in the game. He is adept at both inside (82) and outside scoring (83) as well as close shots (97). Furthermore, he is great at drawing fouls (80) and free throws (88). He also possesses an impressive shot IQ (85) and offensive consistency (85).
Walker Kessler is a 24-year-old American pro with a 97 rating in close shots and good shot IQ (80). He is great at scoring standing dunks (85), blocking opponents (93), and interior defense (84). Kessler is amazing at taking advantage of rebounds (91), with a 93 offensive rebounding and 88 defensive rebounding ratings.
Kyle Filipowski is another crucial piece of the Utah Jazz first team. He is also good at making close shots (98), and his shot IQ (80) is also impressive. Filipowski has an 82 rating in defensive rebounding and can initiate counterattacks really quickly.
The Utah Jazz team depends quite a lot on Isaiah Collier for playmaking (86). With an impeccable pass accuracy and pass IQ rating (both 86), Collier helps deliver the ball to his teammates whenever and wherever they need. His ball handling (86) and speed with the ball (95) make it hard for his opponents to regain possession.
Keyonte George, the fifth player of the Utah Jazz first team, also helps his team with his close shots (87) and free throws (80) whenever required.
