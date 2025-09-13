NBA 2K26: Washington Wizards player ratings

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 13, 2025 15:10 GMT
NBA 2K26 player ratings
All Washington Wizards player ratings in NBA 2K26 (Image via 2KGames)

The Washington Wizards' ratings in NBA 2K26 are live now. Founded in 1961, the 78-rated team has played in the NBA Finals four times, winning once. With players like C.J. McCollum, Alexandre Sarr, Khris Middleton, and others, Wizards fans are hopeful of a good season this time.

Ad

Naturally, fans want to learn about the ratings of their favorite players this season. This article lists the ratings of all Wizards players in NBA 2K26. Read on to learn more.

Complete list of all Washington Wizards player ratings in NBA 2K26

The ratings of all Washington Wizards players in 2K26 are listed in the table below:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

PlayersPosition(s)OverallThree pointsDriving dunks
C.J. McCollumPG/SG818340
Alexandre SarrPF/C817685
Khris Middleton SF/PF798165
Bilal CoulibalySG/SF787585
Bub CarringtonPG/SG787960
Corey KispertSG/SF778560
KyShawn GeorgeSF/PF778060
Cam WhitmoreSF/PF757380
Tre JohnsonSG758375
Justin ChampagnieSF/SG748275
AJ JohnsonSG/PG747280
Marvin Bagley IIIC/PF737075
Malaki BranhamSG/PG718375
Tristan VukcevicC/PF717865
Anthony GillPF/C717075
Will RileySF707770
Dillon JonesPF/SF695765
Jamir WatkinsSG697485
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

C.J. McCollum is the most rated Wizard with an 81 outside scoring rating. He is great at making close shots (91) and has good shot IQ (80). McCollum also has 87-rated layups and great athleticism (83). With an 86 rating in ball handling and an 82 rating in speed with the ball, it is hard to steal balls from him, too.

At 20 years old, Alexandre Sarr is already the second-highest-rated player of the Wizards in NBA 2K26. The youngster has only a decent outside scoring rating (71) but is great at scoring standing dunks (90) and layups (82). He also helps the team defensively with his blocks (85) and pass perception (82).

Ad

Khris Middleton can score with layups (85) and has a decent playmaking rating (74). However, the best aspect of his game is probably his lethal close shots (95), mid-range shots (96), and free throws (86).

The Wizards also feature players like Bilal Coulibaly on their first team, who can help the team with layups (84), perimeter defense (80), and impressive athleticism (81). On the other hand, Bub Carrington also helps the team with his outside scoring capabilities (82).

Follow Sportskeeda for more NBA 2K26 player ratings:

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications