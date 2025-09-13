NBA 2K26: Washington Wizards player ratings

The Washington Wizards' ratings in NBA 2K26 are live now. Founded in 1961, the 78-rated team has played in the NBA Finals four times, winning once. With players like C.J. McCollum, Alexandre Sarr, Khris Middleton, and others, Wizards fans are hopeful of a good season this time.

Naturally, fans want to learn about the ratings of their favorite players this season. This article lists the ratings of all Wizards players in NBA 2K26. Read on to learn more.

Complete list of all Washington Wizards player ratings in NBA 2K26

The ratings of all Washington Wizards players in 2K26 are listed in the table below:

Players Position(s) Overall Three points Driving dunks C.J. McCollum PG/SG 81 83 40 Alexandre Sarr PF/C 81 76 85 Khris Middleton SF/PF 79 81 65 Bilal Coulibaly SG/SF 78 75 85 Bub Carrington PG/SG 78 79 60 Corey Kispert SG/SF 77 85 60 KyShawn George SF/PF 77 80 60 Cam Whitmore SF/PF 75 73 80 Tre Johnson SG 75 83 75 Justin Champagnie SF/SG 74 82 75 AJ Johnson SG/PG 74 72 80 Marvin Bagley III C/PF 73 70 75 Malaki Branham SG/PG 71 83 75 Tristan Vukcevic C/PF 71 78 65 Anthony Gill PF/C 71 70 75 Will Riley SF 70 77 70 Dillon Jones PF/SF 69 57 65 Jamir Watkins SG 69 74 85

C.J. McCollum is the most rated Wizard with an 81 outside scoring rating. He is great at making close shots (91) and has good shot IQ (80). McCollum also has 87-rated layups and great athleticism (83). With an 86 rating in ball handling and an 82 rating in speed with the ball, it is hard to steal balls from him, too.

At 20 years old, Alexandre Sarr is already the second-highest-rated player of the Wizards in NBA 2K26. The youngster has only a decent outside scoring rating (71) but is great at scoring standing dunks (90) and layups (82). He also helps the team defensively with his blocks (85) and pass perception (82).

Khris Middleton can score with layups (85) and has a decent playmaking rating (74). However, the best aspect of his game is probably his lethal close shots (95), mid-range shots (96), and free throws (86).

The Wizards also feature players like Bilal Coulibaly on their first team, who can help the team with layups (84), perimeter defense (80), and impressive athleticism (81). On the other hand, Bub Carrington also helps the team with his outside scoring capabilities (82).

