Electronic Arts' new title, Need for Speed Unbound, has so far been well-received by critics and gamers alike. The game's hyper-realistic graphics are clearly evident in its roads, cars, and cities combined with graffiti-style effects and animated characters, which helps it stand out from the rest.

The game also has fluid racing mechanics that make driving around the open world a joy. The 2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is one such vehicle that has been impressive.

The vehicle is categorized as an “A+” tier in Need for Speed Unbound, making it a great choice for players looking to progress from mid-game onwards. This article explains how players can get their hands on the 2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

How to acquire the 2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio in Need for Speed Unbound

Players will first need to progress through the A-tier points of the story. They will then need to have a total of 124,000 in-game money to purchase the vehicle, while upgrades and customizations will levy additional charges.

Once players have met both of these criteria, they can head to the Garage and access the “Rides” menu. They will then need to head to the “Buy/Sell” tab and look for the 2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Upon purchase of the car, players will be able to drive it in the open world or in any of the races in Need for Speed Unbound.

2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio specifications

The 2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is an "A+" class car (Image via Electronic Arts)

The 2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a great road vehicle but is certainly not suited for off-road driving. It can attain a top speed of 191 mph (307 kph) and can sprint from 0-60 mph in a mere 3.6 seconds.

The car is fitted exclusively with a Ferrari V6 engine which is based on the F154 V8 engine from the Ferrari 488. The Rhapsodic twin-turbo V6 engine fitted in the 2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, produces 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque.

It has a light build thanks to the use of carbon fiber for the bonnet and the roof. The “Active Aero Splitter” at the front can change the angle of the front splitter by ten degrees, which keeps the right amount of downforce applied across the body.

Need for Speed Unbound has over 143 cars, each of which features a large number of upgrades and customizations. Players can pick their favorite cars, purchase them, and take them for joy rides across the city or partake in many of the events offered in the game.

For better performance with most cars, players can upgrade mechanical parts and tune up the engine.

Poll : 0 votes