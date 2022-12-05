Need for Speed Unbound: How to get the Chevrolet Corvette Z06

As you experiment with the 143 cars in Need for Speed Unbound, you are bound to find the perfect balance of power, precision, and handling you prefer. Whether it be for off-road races, on-road races, or a mix of both, the game has something for everyone. Once you find your favorite car, you can fine-tune it and maximize its power with the game's in-depth customization system.

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is a popular choice. This lightweight car boasts high maximum speed and looks quite stylish. If you want to secure this car in-game, here is how you can go about it.

Acquiring the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in Need for Speed Unbound

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is a "S" class car, making it one of the best in Need For Speed Unbound (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an “S” class car, which means you have to progress in the story until you unlock “S” class vehicles if you want get it. You can then head to any of the garages and access the “Rides” menu where you will find the “Buy/Sell” tab.

You will notice that the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 can be purchased for 156,500 in-game dollars. If you already have the amount, you can buy the car immediately and take it for a spin in the open world or participate in one of the races in Need for Speed Unbound. Otherwise, you can return after acquiring the money required to purchase the car.

Everything you need to know about the Chevrolet Corvette Z06

The speed and performance of the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is impressive. With a sleek and modern appearance, it is undoubtedly one of the best cars in the game, with only Hyper cars in the “S+” rating class like the Bugatti Chiron Sport being superior.

The Corvette Z06 was designed to be a higher-performance version of the Chevrolet Corvette C6. It has a GM 7.0 Liter LS7 engine installed under the hood, which is one of the few GM models to be assembled by hand. Belonging to the fourth generation of small block V8 engines, it offers consistent and smooth power delivery, capable of 570 horsepower and 540 pound-feet of torque.

Need for Speed Unbound's Z06 also has carbon fibre front fenders, a magnesium alloy engine cradle, and an aluminum frame. It features larger rear and front fenders and an intake inlet in the front bumper. With a drift ratio of 20 percent, it can reach top speeds of 198 miles per hour (319 kmph). Moreover, it can go from zero to sixty miles per hour (97 kmph) in 3.7 seconds.

About Need for Speed Unbound

NFS Unbound has been received well by critics and fans alike. It features a beautiful open world, made even more interesting by the graffiti art style. The franchise has also lived up to its reputation for making realistic cars with great handling and feel. The new title also has an interesting day and night system that allows players to prepare for races accordingly.

