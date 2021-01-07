Neekolul comes forward in support of AOC's "Impeach" tweet directed at Donald Trump

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to encourage her followers to impeach Donald Trump. This led to a lot of reactions from popular internet celebrities like Nicole “Neekolul.”

Multiple news outlets have reported and filmed Trump supporters breaching the US Capitol Building. These atrocities were committed in the hopes of thwarting President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Thousands of rioters had gathered outside the building before breaking through police lines and breaching the building.

Three people died due to medical emergencies in the ensuing struggle while the U.S. Capitol Police shot one woman. The rioters had been encouraged by Donald Trump to go to the building. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's tweet has now got over a million likes.

AOC posts tweet encouraging Lower house to impeach Donald Trump, breaks the internet

Of course, it does not make a lot of sense to impeach Donald Trump in the final few weeks of his tenure as US President. However, Article 1 Section 3 of the US constitution gives the US Senate the power to remove the incumbent president from his post and ban him from ever seeking re-election.

What's the big deal?



The Capitol building is just property, right? — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) January 7, 2021

But people also believe that the two weeks President Trump has remaining on his term are enough for him to cause “further damage.” Ocasio-Cortez has been a long-standing critic of Donald Trump's leadership and she isn't the only one.

IMPEACHHHHHH — neekolul (@neekolul) January 7, 2021

Image via AOC, Twitter

The tweet has been well-received by people on Twitter, with quite a few internet personalities chipping in with their support. This included TikTok star Neekolul, and Twitch streamer DevonOnearth.

Death penalty still exists in America right? All im saying is aim higher — 𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐎𝐍 (@Devon_OnEarth) January 7, 2021

Many of Ocasio-Cortez's followers responded by suggesting that Trump's supporters recent conduct does warrant immediate action in the form of an impeachment.

Image via AOC, Twitter

IMPEACH AND ARREST. And throw in a treason charge while you're at it. pic.twitter.com/ZC3hCgvlur — Khris Jay Art @Twitch.tv/heine2379 (@heine2311) January 7, 2021

Many people also suggested that impeachment should be one of the many steps taken against Donald Trump.

Hasan "Hasanabi" Doğan Piker also reacted to the entire situation during a recent Twitch stream. He was also very critical of Donald Trump and his supporters.

Image via AOC, Twitter

That wasn’t a protest it was a storming of a federal building — Tyson Murdock (@TysonMurdockt) January 7, 2021

Some even want Donald Trump to be imprisoned for encouraging this. The breach has taken the world by storm and everyone's got an opinion.