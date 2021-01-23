Neekolul declares her love for Bernie Sanders 

Neekolul has revealed that she feels Bernie Sanders should have been president.

Everyone has their own opinion on who should be president and it's no secret that some people disagree with the current US President. Normally, these supporters would be for Trump, but Neekolul was one of many Democrats who wanted Bernie. Her tweets were very clear, first declaring love and then decidedly saying that it should have been Bernie.

It shoulda been you baby it should have been you ;-; — neekolul (@neekolul) January 20, 2021

Many users are supporting this claim. Some stated that Bernie would help the people.

What really gets me is like. He's gonna die!! And never be Prez!! He deserved it so much he revolutionized the Democratic mainstream and younger generations. Ugh 😤 He gon' be long dead but his movement will RISE ! ! — Olive Warbler (@Peucedramidae) January 20, 2021

Imagining a Bernie presidency and all the people he would help. pic.twitter.com/MHo7X9jxz8 — Yeeehaw David (@TayTayJDevlin) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sander's platform was for free college, free childcare, and free preschool, among other things. There were some people who felt this was unrealistic. Those who opposed Bernie Sanders made sure to post their opinion on the Twitter post as well.

So free college. There is no way for colleges to make money and produce education. Lol. NA Brain — MagorgTV 🍇 (@magorgtv) January 20, 2021

All jokes aside, imagine gad he been elected. His policies would prohibit you from being the majority earner in independent ventures like streaming or gameplay. You'd have to give over the majority share of earnings on things like Twitch to the Government. That's socialism!! — Erik Sabine (@esabine1980) January 20, 2021

Politics is never a safe conversation and that's why it's best to try and be civil. However, sometimes, Twitter users interacting with others produce the most witty and silly memes. These were some easy favorites.

I want a pair of Bernie’s mittens — Chris Whitfield (@RealCWhitfield) January 20, 2021

pic.twitter.com/IcFWtIndMY — idk what to change this to (@Issa15357329) January 21, 2021

Nah he's just going to go to work as the Senate Budget Chair — Tyler (@R6Noob_) January 20, 2021

It is clear that even when trying to be civil, there is not a safe way to have a political discussion on Twitter.

Neekolul gained her notoriety from being political

As seen from an old TikTok video, Neekolul gained her fame from an "okay Boomer" video. She dances to a well-known song, wears her "Bernie 2020" shirt, and directs her attention to Donald Trump. Later, she made a Tweet referencing this same video and gained even more fame.

She keeps this same video pinned at the top of her feed for anyone who wants to watch. Other than the pin, she makes no reference to the reason for her boost in popularity.

She only references the video when responding to Donald Trump.

Neekolul may not always be political, but it is clear that politics are one of her many interests. She is not afraid to voice her opinion when she feels the need to.

