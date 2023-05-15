NetEase Connect 2023: Event dates, how to watch, and more

NetEase Games, a popular and renowned global game developer and publisher based in China, has just announced "NetEase Connect 2023," an event that aims to showcase a diverse selection of games from across multiple genres. It will be held on May 20, 2023, and will showcase 19 games in the English live event and 20 in the Japanese live event.

Some of the highly anticipated titles being showcased include Naraka: Bladepoint, The Epic of Tia, Justice, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, Badlanders, Dead by Daylight Mobile, etc.

Alongside these, five new game reveals, and NetEase's global e-Sports strategies will be shown. The event is being hosted to give fans and stakeholders worldwide some exclusive information on the company's future plans.

NetEase Games also announced that renowned film score composer and award-winning music producer, Hans Zimmer, will be present at the event along with Steve Mazzaro, a popular composer who has worked on films such as Iron Man and The Dark Knight Rises.

How you can watch NetEase Games' upcoming event, NetEase Connect 2023

The NetEase Connect 2023 event will be live-streamed in English and Japanese on NetEase Games' official Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube channels on May 20, 2023. The event will commence at 10:30 PST/13:30 EDT. Indian viewers can watch the event at 23:00 IST.

In a press conference, Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President of NetEase Inc., said the following:

"We are really looking forward to sharing with you all the latest news from NetEase Games. We have a very diverse and exciting lineup this year from fan-favourites like Naraka: Bladepoint and Identity V to comic mayhem with Eggy Party and a brand-new flagship title, Justice."

In addition to the above, he also mentioned the following:

"Add to this a major update on our global e-Sports strategy and, I’m sure you will agree, NetEase Connect 2023 is destination viewing for gamers worldwide.”

NetEase also published a few details about the upcoming titles on their official website. These include:

1) Justice

Justice (Image via NetEase)

An action-packed MMORPG that delves into the world of magic, martial arts, and ancient Chinese mythology. Boasting stunning graphics and an immersive storyline, players can check out this showcase during the event.

2) Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

Being one of the most highly-anticipated titles from NetEase Games, this adventure game is set to take place at Hogwarts, where players can create their own characters, attend classes, make friends, explore the wizarding world, and so much more. If you are a fan of Hogwarts Legacy, then this is something to look forward to.

3) Eggy Party

Eggy Party is a fun game featuring several engaging mini-games and challenges that are complemented by vibrant graphics. Players can also create their own maps and express their creative capabilities with other players in this exciting new title.

Last but not least, NetEase Connect 2023 will also showcase some of its upcoming e-Sports initiatives and its plans to partner with other game developers and e-sports organizations.

