Neutral Element in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen: What is it used for and how to obtain it

One of the most anticipated features that Destiny 2 introduced with The Witch Queen expansion is crafting. This mechanic is something that the player base has been expecting for quite a while now.

The new mechanic allows guardians to either make weapons from scratch or Reshape them to change some of their core abilities and stats.

However, to be able to craft weapons or tweak them, crafting materials and resources will be required.

The new expansion mechanic brought with it a variety of new resources to the fore, with the Neutral Element being one of the core ingredients required for crafting.

The resources themselves are not that hard to get a hold of. However, the procedure to get them isn't the most straightforward process. This guide aims to help players get their hands on Neutral Element in Destiny 2 easily.

How to get Neutral Element in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

The crafting resource is a guaranteed drop from Deepsight Resonant weapons, which players will get access to in the Enclave very early on in The Witch Queen campaign.

After completing some of the initial missions, Guardians will finally start obtaining weapons that boast Deepsight Resonance. It should be noted that these weapons will drop randomly, especially when playing the new expansion content.

After getting their hands on a weapon with Deepsight Resonance, players will have to attune it to the max level, and the attunement levels will be shown as a bar in the weapon details menu.

Attunement can be maximized by completing activities and getting kills with that particular weapon. Once the bar is full, players will be able to extract that resonance, which will allow them to gain some materials and resources without breaking the weapon in the process.

Upon extraction, players will have a few options to choose from, and the Neutral Element resource will always be one of the choices. Hence, players will be able to get a steady supply of this crafting material but will be required to invest a bit of time to grind and rack up a steady supply.

Additionally, the introductory quests of the campaign will also drop some Neutral Element, albeit in limited amounts.

