New AK 47 Blue Flame Draco Skin in Free Fire: Release date and other details

Garena Free Fire is looking to take their existing gun skins to a whole new legendary level, as they recently teased it with the cinematic released on their YouTube Channel. The developers were already doing a phenomenal job with the weapon skins in the item shop, and with the upcoming Blue Flame Draco AK skins, they are exceeding the expectations of the players.

Those gamers who are not aware of this upcoming skin might wonder what the fuss is all about. It is just going to be another skin added to their arsenal.

Well, that is where you were wrong. The new AK Blue Flame Draco is upgradable, and it has five stages, all of which allow the player to add more visual effects to the gun.

In this article, we will be looking at all the details about the upcoming Blue Flame Draco AK skin in Free Fire.

Free Fire about to introduce a new upgradeable AK skin

Ever imagined you would be taming a dragon skin in Free Fire? Well, if not then this is it. Free Fire is about to bring the most powerful and realistic AK skin that you have ever seen in the game.

As confirmed by the developers, it is going to be upgradeable, and is hence expected to provide the players with better visual effects on the weapon. However, these upgrades will not be free, and players would be required to earn Dragon Scale tokens, which can be used to upgrade the skin.

Apart from these, the gun also comes with an exclusive emote, exclusive kill animation, and more, all of which will be revealed as the Blue Flame Draco skin makes its way to the in-game item store.

The skin is speculated to be expensive, as it packs one of the best statistics and visual effects, thereby making it unique when compared to the other skins in the game. Several content creators have already received access to this skin.

Moreover, the developers have also confirmed the release date of this Blue Flame Draco AK skin to be on the 25th of October. The skin looks inexplicably good in-game, as it even makes the rounds shine in a glowing blue flame at the later levels.

Fans of the AK47 are surely going to be eager to get their hands on this weapon, but as mentioned earlier, unless you're a renowned content creator, acquiring this skin is not going to be an easy task by any stretch of the imagination.

