3 best SMGs that are available in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has been one of the most successful battle royale titles available for Android and iOS devices. It has a unique character system, advanced weapons, and is a fun game to play with friends.

Over the years, this title has developed an enormous player base, and they strive to be the very best by adopting certain weapons and strategies. Firearms, undeniably, play a massive role in Free Fire and directly determine the outcome of gunfights in matches. Not using the perfect weapon could lose you winnable gunfights and make your ranked climb harder.

Thus, taking the right weapon for the right occasions becomes crucial in a game like Free Fire, where even an extra shot could save you from dying.

Top three most potent SMGs in Garena Free Fire

#1 UMP

The UMP is one of the most beginner-friendly SMGs in Free Fire

The UMP is one of the most stable and reliable SMGs in Free Fire. It has a stable fire rate of 75 and a low reload speed, making it a perfect choice in this game. It can be used for close encounters and over medium distances to damage enemies. In the case of attachables, you can use anything with this gun, which adds to its versatility.

#2 P90

P90 has the largest clip among submachine guns

The P90 is known for its high fire rate and versatility over medium to close ranges in Free Fire. This weapon is a reliable choice as it has a decent magazine size and works well in most spraying situations. In the case of attachments, you can use a magazine and scope.

#3 MP40

The MP40 has one of the highest rates of fire in this game

The MP40 has the highest rate of fire in Free Fire and can melt enemies. However, it comes at the cost of fewer bullets in the magazine, which can be modified with the help of an external magazine. If you learn to control the recoil pattern of this gun, you can win almost every close-range battle.

Disclaimer: What may seem to be a good weapon for one person may not be for others. There are several other SMGs that are available in the game, and depending on the choice and preference of players, they may like them more.