Valorant's Act 2 is supposed to end soon, with just a few days left. And players were waiting for the next Agent reveal come the next Act, but the developers have instead posted a new ice-based teaser, leaving players in excited and hyped about the meaning of this teaser.

While many thought the newest Agent could be someone with ice-based abilities, a few fans theories had suggested that a new snowy map would be added to the game. Valorant today, caught all its players off-guard, and revealed the newest map in their latest video.

Map diversity was something that gamers had asked for from the release of the game, and it seems like Riot Games has finally heard the community.

With Act 3 on the horizon, developers have moved ahead from their usual schedule and will be releasing a new Tundra-based map to add to the the diversity of maps in-game.

Valorant adds snow-based map, Icebox, for players ahead of Act 3

Take on the tundra when Icebox drops with Act III. pic.twitter.com/Mu7OzbLHXF — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 6, 2020

Icebox will be the newest map added to Valorant with Act 3. The reveal showcased the snowy map, with some great visual effects and unseen secrets that will be revealed as players get into the map.

Maps in Valorant have unique features like Teleporters in bind, Doors in Ascent and more. With the reveal of the Icebox trailer, it seems like Ziplines will be incorporated into the tundra map. Ziplines will help with player mobility in the game, as well as faster rotation speeds. It would hence be interesting to see how flanking becomes a key aspect in this new map

Initially, this new map was supposed to come out with the new Episode, after Act 3, but the developers have brought it forward to add more diversity in terms of maps in Valorant, as has been confirmed by Valorant developer Anna Donlon.

You've melted our developer hearts with your love of the game and all of your feedback. All that ice had to go somewhere...



We heard you, VALORANT community. Loud and clear. Early release of Map 5 confirmed. ❤️🥳❄️ https://t.co/th7mjRIiHO — Anna Donlon (@RiotSuperCakes) October 6, 2020

Players had also been facing the problem of queuing into the same map multiple times. However, this issue was fixed recently by the developers after making some arithmetic adjustments.

This new map should bring a whole lot of CS: GO fans to this title as well, as these kind of themed maps are also present in that shooter. As the number of maps increases in Valorant, players will have a lot on their table to witness come the new Act.

That being said, Act 3 hasn't started yet, and thus, we could get a host of cosmetics, and probably a new Agent, with its release as well.

