New Apex Legends bug makes Pathfinder invisible during games

The Apex Legends player base has the option of choosing from a variety of characters. Each character has unique abilities in their kit, allowing players to create new play styles and engagement options.

With each passing day, the game is constantly evolving, and characters are being added every season.

It is not uncommon for some characters to have bugs that can alter the players’ experience. Some can give users an edge over their enemies or put them at a disadvantage.

After the Evolution Collection event, certain gamers noticed a glitch when choosing Pathfinder during the game. This particular bug in Apex Legends grants Pathfinder invisibility, and players want Respawn Entertainment to fix this immediately.

Apex Legends Pathfinder invisibility bug

Pathfinder is one of the oldest and most popular characters in Apex Legends. It’s a character that focuses on mobility, with a grapple and a zipline available in his kit.

His abilities alone make him a strong character, but this bug grants Pathfinder invisibility.

Players in Apex Legends are frustrated because they’re dying to others who are abusing this glitch. Every game is designed in a manner that attempts to create a level playing field when competing with others.

In this scenario, Pathfinder becomes invisible when he starts healing in the game.

Reddit user Rini2g posted a clip that shows the bug in effect. It lets Pathfinder become invisible while healing, which can be a nightmare if users encounter a Pathfinder camping and healing.

This glitch is ruining players’ experience.

While this bug is common for most people playing Pathfinder in Apex Legends, some in the comments section have mentioned that it was in effect every time the character performed any animation. These animations also include taking a zipline and grappling.

While it is hard to understand the actual reason behind this bug, one Redditor happened to mention that this could be a bug for specific skins while performing animations. Respawn Entertainment is expected to fix this bug in the next patch.

