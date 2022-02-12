New Apex Legends season 12 trick allows players to turn Mad Maggie’s ultimate into a fireball

It hasn't even been a week since Mad Maggie was introduced to Apex Legends and players have already begun to find tricks for the game's newest legend. Recently, a few players have found a bizarre method to turn her ultimate "Wrecking Ball" into a fireball that can deal some serious burning damage to enemies.

Apart from Mad Maggie's introduction, a lot of intended as well as unintended changes have arrived to the game with the Defiance update. These changes include certain character buffs and nerfs, the rework of the Olympus Map, and more, but this potent strategy with Mad Maggie is certainly one of the most entertaining changes.

This simple trick allows players to turn Mad Maggie’s ultimate into a fireball in Apex Legends Season 12

Skeptation, an Apex Legends YouTuber, has shown that Mad Maggie's ultimate ability can be turned into a fireball if her tactical is combined with it. Though it might sound simple and easy to execute, this needs to be timed perfectly in order to make the Wrecking Ball even more deadly.

To perform the trick, players need to aim the Riot Drill at the correct spot since there is a significantly high chance of missing due to the speed of the Wrecking Ball.

The following steps will help turn the Wrecking Ball into a fireball:

Release the Ultimate on the ground towards the direction of the enemies. After it bounces once, throw the Riot Drill onto the back of the ball. The tactical would then lock onto the ball if aimed correctly. This would inflict a burning damage to any enemies along the path of the burning Wrecking Ball.

Players using this trick need to bear in mind that the burning ball will not be able to take down an entire enemy squad in one go, but it will certainly help inflict serious damage when used effectively.

Mad Maggie is a shotgun specialist legend, perfectly suited for more aggressive players who love to charge into enemy squads and take them down. With her passive ability providing her with X-ray vision, she can be quite a menace to enemy squads in the right hands.

