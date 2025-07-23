New commissions in Zenless Zone Zero version 2.1

Zenless Zone Zero’s version 2.1 update dives into the lives of its characters in Waifei Peninsula and the inner workings of the mysterious Porcelumex Corporation. With the arrival of new story content, Trust commissions, and a curious object known as Obscura, players are in for a quieter but character-rich narrative arc set in the enigmatic Waifei District and Sailume Bay.

Zenless Zone Zero's Season 2 Episode 2: The Impending Crash of Waves

The main story of Zenless Zone Zero's version 2.1 continues from the story of Porcelumex organizing a safety inspection in Waifei, with a special banquet planned to welcome their high-profile visitors. At the heart of the event are the two feuding CEOs of Porcelumex, introduced by Damian, who finds himself caught in corporate drama as his dreams of promotion slip away.

Meanwhile, a chance discovery sets events into motion. During an inspection at Yunkui Summit, an ID badge is found, leading to an unexpected encounter and a domino effect of strange events. Late at night, Alice receives a mysterious visit and an unusual request.

At first glance, it seems like a prank, but the truth is far more layered. Alice begins her inquiry at Suibian Temple after noticing an unusual scene unfolding beyond her window. The incident turns out to be a prank involving a small animal, orchestrated by none other than Yuzuha, a bold and mischievous member of the Spook Shack faction.

Her playful protest against the safety inspection takes a serious turn when it’s revealed she possesses a Porcelume shard, a powerful relic called Obscura. This mysterious object becomes the centerpiece of the unfolding narrative, prompting players to venture to Sailume Bay for answers.

Yuzuha Trust Commissions in Zenless Zone Zero 2.1

Beyond the main storyline, players gain access to four Trust Commissions of Yuzuha after obtaining her as a playable character. This allows them a closer look at her personality and backstory.

These commissions are

Good Omen Observation Log Story in Progress Ultimate Prank

Each commission reveals different facets of Yuzuha’s character, her rebellious streak, and her observations of New Eridu. These short side trust commissions not only expand her lore but also reward players with valuable materials and Trust points, unlocking further dialogue options and strengthening gameplay synergy.

Why Yuzuha stands out as a playable character as well as in the main story of 2.1

Yuzuha, a trickster from the Spook Shack, spins tales with purpose, and every prank she pulls hides a deeper reason. Her pranks are considered a form of rebellion. Her possession of the Obscura shard hints at greater powers at play and opens up questions about Porcelumex’s real motives behind their inspections and experiments.

This Zenless Zone Zero version focuses on trust, corporate drama, and the secrets hiding behind New Eridu’s image. You’ll investigate strange events at Suibian Temple, deal with tense power plays, and get swept up in Yuzuha’s mischievous side quest. Every part of the update adds something new to explore in the city and the new area of Waifei Peninsula.

