New crosshair settings in Overwatch 2 Season 9 explained

Players have received new crosshair settings in Overwatch 2 Season 9. These settings have introduced a plethora of varied reticle dot and crosshair shapes for players to get acquainted with. Alongside a complete Competitive mode overhaul, this should go a long way in helping players become more comfortable with the gameplay.
Here is everything fans need to know about new crosshair settings in Overwatch 2 Season 9.
What are the new crosshair settings in Overwatch 2 Season 9?
Crosshairs are a key aspect of Overwatch 2 gameplay. A custom, player-suited reticle will let players aim better, which is paramount to winning multiplayer skirmishes against other opponents.
Crosshair settings in Overwatch 2 Season 9 are divided into a few categories:
- Reticle Dot: This governs the dot at the center of a crosshair. New shapes include heart, cross, triangle, ring, and square.
- Reticle Shape: This determines the shape of the crosshairs. New reticle types feature triwing, line, falloff, box, and square. Triwing is a three-pronged reticle, while falloff features three horizontal lines.
- Crosshair Colors: New colors include brown, dark red, pale red, light pink, grey, and turquoise.
To check these settings out, players must first navigate to the in-game Options menu and then follow these steps:
- Select the Controls tab
- Under the General section, any associated settings will be under the Reticle category, where players can change reticle type, with a visual representation of each crosshair also mentioned now
- Select Advanced beneath the Type to tweak further parameters. This includes reticle color, dot type, and more.
We also suggest players go to the in-game Practice Range to test these new crosshair settings in Overwatch 2 Season 9 before using them in actual unranked or competitive play, the latter of which has seen a complete rework in Overwatch 2. Do note that the latest update does not make any settings changes or reset them to default either.
Overwatch 2 Season 9 Champions is live right now across all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Those intrigued about what's new should check out our Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero Changes guide to see what's been tweaked on their favorite character.