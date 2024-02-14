New crosshair settings in Overwatch 2 Season 9 explained

Players have received new crosshair settings in Overwatch 2 Season 9. These settings have introduced a plethora of varied reticle dot and crosshair shapes for players to get acquainted with. Alongside a complete Competitive mode overhaul, this should go a long way in helping players become more comfortable with the gameplay.

Here is everything fans need to know about new crosshair settings in Overwatch 2 Season 9.

What are the new crosshair settings in Overwatch 2 Season 9?

New crosshair settings in Overwatch 2 Season 9 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Crosshairs are a key aspect of Overwatch 2 gameplay. A custom, player-suited reticle will let players aim better, which is paramount to winning multiplayer skirmishes against other opponents.

Crosshair settings in Overwatch 2 Season 9 are divided into a few categories:

Reticle Dot: This governs the dot at the center of a crosshair. New shapes include heart, cross, triangle, ring, and square.

This governs the dot at the center of a crosshair. New shapes include heart, cross, triangle, ring, and square. Reticle Shape: This determines the shape of the crosshairs. New reticle types feature triwing, line, falloff, box, and square. Triwing is a three-pronged reticle, while falloff features three horizontal lines.

This determines the shape of the crosshairs. New reticle types feature triwing, line, falloff, box, and square. Triwing is a three-pronged reticle, while falloff features three horizontal lines. Crosshair Colors: New colors include brown, dark red, pale red, light pink, grey, and turquoise.

The Advanced tab has more options to tinker with (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To check these settings out, players must first navigate to the in-game Options menu and then follow these steps:

Select the Controls tab

Under the General section, any associated settings will be under the Reticle category, where players can change reticle type, with a visual representation of each crosshair also mentioned now

Select Advanced beneath the Type to tweak further parameters. This includes reticle color, dot type, and more.

We also suggest players go to the in-game Practice Range to test these new crosshair settings in Overwatch 2 Season 9 before using them in actual unranked or competitive play, the latter of which has seen a complete rework in Overwatch 2. Do note that the latest update does not make any settings changes or reset them to default either.

Overwatch 2 Season 9 Champions is live right now across all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Those intrigued about what's new should check out our Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hero Changes guide to see what's been tweaked on their favorite character.