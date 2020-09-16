New customizations for Boundless Superheroes in Fortnite

The latest v14.10 update blessed the Fortnite island with numerous new elements. From Galactus Gorger to Iron Man's Stark Industries POI, the community got to witness it all. From the content point of view, Epic Games is keeping things quite flexible.

Fortnite's popularity is matched by the fantastic collaborations. Be it DC, Marvel, or Star Wars; Epic Games has found the perfect way to enmesh the game in popular culture.

Build your own Hero.



Grab the Boundless Set and fight evil forces with a superhero that's truly your own. Equip billions of possible Outfit combinations plus additional customization by using your Emoticons as Stickers!



Share your Heroes with us by using #BeBoundless. pic.twitter.com/WuvuvDYvCn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 11, 2020

There have been instances where elements from the game were found in the real world. This is suggestive of the fact that the popular battle royale is just another parallel dimension that exists simultaneously.

Ali-A shows off new custom superheroes in Fortnite

The latest update also saw a significant tweak in the Item Shop. Players can now customize their very own superheroes with the Boundless bundle pack. A set of 10 superheroes can be customized in the game.

Players can turn their character into Flash, Superman, or Spider-Man. Ali-A demonstrates this in his video, by showing the exact capacity of the customization.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, is indeed shaping up to be one of the most promising seasons.

What is the 'Endgame' for Chapter 2, Season 4?

The lab of the brilliant Tony Stark arrives! Discover new powers and continue the fight in the #FortniteNexusWar



Explore Iron Man’s Stark Industries on the Island now.



Read more: https://t.co/ojVvVRQmDz pic.twitter.com/fbsPFYwVux — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 10, 2020

To compare the facts, Galactus is coming to the island. He is no Thanos and thus, will be twice as big as the island itself. The Travis Scott concert was just a foreshadowing of what Galactus might look like.

On top of that, the entire community is speculative about a live event for the end-season. This points to the fact that Epic Games is trying to engage players in a more interactive way.

As seen in the Doomsday Event and Fortnite Party Royale events, players are directly involved in the action. All these mythic abilities and superhero costumes are a means to justify the end. However, Epic Games never reveals the secrets until the very last minute.

Hopefully, this season will culminate in a fitting season finale, which does justice to the Avengers. A statistical study shows the recent collaboration with Marvel has brought thousands of new players to Fortnite.

