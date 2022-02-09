New Dying Light 2 mod improves graphics by removing multiple post-processing effects

Dying Light 2 aspires to be an open-world Mirror's Edge with zombies, where players may escape the undead by vaulting and wall-running across rooftops, as well as smashing their heads in with a length of pipe.

Even though Dying Light 2 was only released on Friday, Nexus Mods already has at least 75 mods available. One mod disables several of the game's post-processing features, including sharpness, lens flare, and other things.

The subtitle "Stay Human" was introduced to Dying Light 2 by developer Techland, and it seemed to reflect the team's goal to rediscover humanity at the heart of the plot. Since 2018, the studio has promised that Dying Light 2 players will choose from a variety of story paths.

It's a fantastic fantasy and there aren't enough games that make running as enjoyable as fighting.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame

New #DyingLight2 Easter egg references superfan and former subreddit mod @GamerMom1969

A Dying Light 2 mod removes the game's post-processing effects

Sharpness, chromatic aberration, anamorphic bloom, dirty lens, and barrel lens distortion are among the additional effects removed by shawnikaros in the game's mod. When running, it adjusts the depth of field, and removes fuzzy raindrops from the screen and speed lines.

If players want to maintain any effects, such as speed lines, they can delete the relevant files from the data pack.

Future updates

Dying Light @DyingLightGame *Insert a comment about missing some bugs in the game here* *Insert a comment about missing some bugs in the game here*

Techland's development team is presently addressing several issues with the game. Fixing co-op disconnects, game crashing bugs, issues with players being unable to sell valuables to vendors, speed optimization, and more are on the list.

Hello Survivors!



We have implemented some hotfixes over the weekend and will be continuing to add more in the coming days.



Thank you for your incredible support and patience. Here is our plan for the upcoming week:

After multiple delays, the open-world zombie game was released last week on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Techland announced on Sunday that it has already released many hotfixes for the game's various faults, with more to come this week.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame PC gamers (Steam and EGS) - we'll keep on providing you with the regular fixes. Here is the list of things in our pipeline: PC gamers (Steam and EGS) - we'll keep on providing you with the regular fixes. Here is the list of things in our pipeline: https://t.co/hFOfL1BOxI

The game's PC version will continue to receive "frequent fixes," while the PlayStation and Xbox versions will get new upgrades "at the latest" by the middle of this week.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame

You can read the full patch notes on steam

(link in the comments)

We're working on the remaining tweaks for all platforms currently, we'll keep you updated - Thank you for your amazing support so far!

Dear PC players, we've just released patch 1.0.4!

Future updates, according to Techland, would address issues such as story advancement blocks and backup saves.

