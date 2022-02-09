New Dying Light 2 mod improves graphics by removing multiple post-processing effects

Dying Light 2 aspires to be an open-world Mirror's Edge with zombies, where players may escape the undead by vaulting and wall-running across rooftops, as well as smashing their heads in with a length of pipe.
Even though Dying Light 2 was only released on Friday, Nexus Mods already has at least 75 mods available. One mod disables several of the game's post-processing features, including sharpness, lens flare, and other things.
The subtitle "Stay Human" was introduced to Dying Light 2 by developer Techland, and it seemed to reflect the team's goal to rediscover humanity at the heart of the plot. Since 2018, the studio has promised that Dying Light 2 players will choose from a variety of story paths.
It's a fantastic fantasy and there aren't enough games that make running as enjoyable as fighting.
A Dying Light 2 mod removes the game's post-processing effects
Sharpness, chromatic aberration, anamorphic bloom, dirty lens, and barrel lens distortion are among the additional effects removed by shawnikaros in the game's mod. When running, it adjusts the depth of field, and removes fuzzy raindrops from the screen and speed lines.
If players want to maintain any effects, such as speed lines, they can delete the relevant files from the data pack.
Future updates
Techland's development team is presently addressing several issues with the game. Fixing co-op disconnects, game crashing bugs, issues with players being unable to sell valuables to vendors, speed optimization, and more are on the list.
After multiple delays, the open-world zombie game was released last week on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Techland announced on Sunday that it has already released many hotfixes for the game's various faults, with more to come this week.
The game's PC version will continue to receive "frequent fixes," while the PlayStation and Xbox versions will get new upgrades "at the latest" by the middle of this week.
Future updates, according to Techland, would address issues such as story advancement blocks and backup saves.