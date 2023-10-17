New Fettuccine Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom, stats, and more explored

A lovely and intriguing newcomer has invaded the golden paradise in the enchanted land of Cookie Run: Kingdom— the quirky Fettuccine Cookie. This cookie stands out among the perfection around her and offers a touch of the unexpected. She is equipped with the Unstable Fettuccine skill and a set of enormous Fettuccine arms ready to defend.

This article explores the new epic cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

All details on Fettuccine Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

As a Defense Cookie, Fettuccine plays a critical role in battles in Cookie Run: Kingdom, and her skill, "Unstable Fettuccine," is the secret to her special ability. A captivating sequence describes how this skill works: Fettuccine Cookie taunts foes while striking them hard with her huge fettuccine arms.

Along with doing damage, the impact makes enemies more vulnerable to Earth-type damage and lowers their base ATK. This attack on the senses demonstrates Fettuccine Cookie's mastery of the battlefield and shifts the balance of power in the Cookie Kingdom's favor.

However, the fun doesn't stop there. After unleashing her fettuccine rage, Fettuccine Cookie recovers her HP and receives the Fettuccine Wraps bonus. Her chaotic and erratic nature is reflected in this boost, which most likely offers an additional layer of defense or special powers. Her slightly bewildered appearance on the battlefield contrasts with her incredible strength, which is intriguing.

The Unstable Aura that surrounds Fettuccine Cookie is game-changing. Enemies within its range suffer a loss in ATK, owing to the lingering influence of her chaotic fettuccine energy. Furthermore, after a certain amount of foes within this aura are slain, the squad receives HP restoration, highlighting this cookie's supportive function in the overall combat strategy.

Fettuccine Cookie's versatility is one of the most remarkable parts of her design in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Her DMG Resist grows as her Max HP drops, providing a dynamic interplay between her health pool and defensive skills. This one-of-a-kind concept provides a layer of strategy for gamers, motivating them to approach battles intelligently and successfully manage Fettuccine Cookie's health.

This cookie has an immortal condition that triggers once per combat after being vanquished, demonstrating her tenacity. During her immortality, she not only becomes invincible but also reduces her foes' ATK SPD. Fettuccine Cookie's selfless personality and loyalty to the Cookie Kingdom are highlighted as she sacrifices her ATK SPD for the team's welfare.

Fettuccine Cookie becomes resistant to interrupting effects when doing her Unstable Fettuccine skill to balance her strong skills. This guarantees that once she commits to her culinary assault, little can impede her crusade, cementing her reputation as a steadfast defender on the battlefield.

Fettuccine Cookie's arsenal now includes Radiant Cheese Toppings, which adds a lovely touch to her customizing possibilities. These toppings will certainly provide extra benefits or enhance Fettuccine Cookie's existing abilities, allowing players to customize her to their desired playstyle.