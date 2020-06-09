MMORPG Odin Valhalla Rising: All you need to know

Odin Valhalla Rising release date, cross-platform support, confirmed characters, locations, races, and more.

Let's take a look at all the information we know about the game so far.

Odin Valhalla Rising

Odin Valhalla Rising is an upcoming free to play Korean MMORPG. The game is developed by Lionheart Studios. Odin Valhalla Rising runs on Unreal Engine 4, which is the latest released version. We have already seen the power of Unreal Engine 5, but we should not forget how beautiful games look on the fourth version. The game offers a seamless open world with no loading screen.

Odin Valhalla Rising offers all the traditional MMORPG features that one can expect in an MMO game. Mounts, dungeons, instanced dungeons, boss battles, party system and much more will be seen in the game.

Odin Valhalla Rising is published by the Korean game company Kakao Games. They are the same publisher who took Elyon Ascent Infinite Realm.

Odin Valhalla Rising: Release date and Western release

Odin Valhalla Rising

Odin Valhalla Rising is expected to launch in 2020. The developers have not yet mentioned any official delays in the game's launch. However, with the COVID-19 situation, players can expect a delay. Most of the gaming industry have opted to work from home. This not only delays the development of the game, but it also gives rise to many bugs and issues. We are expecting Odin Valhalla Rising to release in late 2020 or early 2021.

Odin Valhalla Rising will get a western release, but players should not expect it early. For now, we don't have official confirmation on a western release.

Odin Valhalla Rising: Cross-Platform and Launch platforms

Odin Valhalla Rising

The game Odin Valhalla Rising will launch on PC and mobile platforms. In 2020, we saw many MMOs get a mobile release. The mobile platform is a lucrative market for games with longevity. Odin Valhalla Rising is an upcoming MMORPG, and its release on the mobile platform is very much expected.

Now talking about the cross-platform. Odin Valhalla Rising will be a cross-platform MMORPG title. Players can play with their friends without any platform barrier.

Disclaimer: The details mentioned below are official translated version of Korean description.

Odin Valhalla Rising Locations: All you need to know

MMORPG Odin Valhalla Rising offers a vast, seamless open world waiting to be explored. The game's open-world looks visually stunning. Some of the significant locations players will be exploring are:

Midgard

Midgard, the continent of the grasslands that the gods of Asgard gave to humans. Humans live around the peaceful village of Mannheim.

Jotunheim

Jotunheim, a rocky continent composed of desolate and barren land. The giants, the descendants of Ymir, are rulers of Jotunheim with their strength and vitality.

Niflheim Story

Niflheim, a continent of ice where extreme cold and endless winter continues. The skillful dwarves conquer the cold and settle for Nippleheim.

Alfheim Story

Alfheim, the continent of the forest full of infinite vitality with the blessing of Yggdrasil. Elves, with mighty magical powers, cut off their relationships with other races.

Void Corps Story

In the abyss of the emptiness that existed since the beginning, the gin demon with a destructive instinct lies asleep in the ginsapgaf. And the forsaken god, Loki, becomes the Void-Leading Legion, reaching out across the continent.

