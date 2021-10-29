New Genshin Impact 2.2 weapons: Wavebreaker's Fin and Mouun's Moon stats revealed

Part 2 of Genshin Impact version 2.2 is coming in a few days, and miHoYo has released multiple announcements today to keep players on their toes.

Genshin Impact revealed that two new weapons would be added in the next Epitome Invocation banner cycle, synchronous with Hu Tao's banner. The weapons mentioned are the remaining polearm and bow from the Watatsumi Series.

Along with stats and passive skills, Genshin Impact also informs the ascension materials for each weapon ahead of time.

Released stats of 4-star weapons, Wavebreaker's Fin and Mouun's Moon, that will be added to Genshin Impact

1. Wavebreaker's Fin

Wavebreaker's Fin, the polearm in Watatsumi series (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rarity: 4-Star

Base Attack at Level 90: 620

Secondary Stat: Attack

Secondary Base Attack at Level 90: 13.8%

Passive Skill: Watatsumi Wavewalker

The Elemental Burst damage (DMG) of the character wielding this weapon increases by 0.12% for every point of the entire party's maximum Energy capacity. A maximum of 40% Elemental Burst DMG can be obtained with the passive skill.

Ascension Materials:

Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant, Mask of the Tiger's Bite, Mask of the One-Horned, Mask of the Kijin Concealed Claw, Concealed Unguis, Concealed Talon Old Handguard, Kageuchi Handguard, Famed Handguard

The mask weapon ascension materials are only available in the Court of Flowing Sand on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Concealed Claw, Unguis, and Talon will be dropped after the players defeat Rifthound on Tsurumi Island. Then, the handguard drops can be obtained from Nobushi and Kairagi all around Inazuma.

2. Mouun's Moon

Mouun's Moon, the bow in Watatsumi series (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rarity: 4-Star

Base Attack at Level 90: 565

Secondary Stat: Attack

Secondary Base Attack at Level 90: 27.6%

Passive Skill: Watatsumi Wavewalker

Mooun's Moon is from the same series as Wavebreaker's Fin. Both weapons have the same passive skill where a maximum of 40% Elemental Burst can be obtained for the wielders.

Ascension Materials:

Narukami's Wisdom, Narukami's Joy, Narukami's Affection, Narukami's Valor Dismal Prism, Crystal Prism, Polarizing Prism Spectral Husk, Spectral Heart, Spectral Nucleus

Narukami's Wisdom and the likes can be obtained from the Court of Flowing Sand on the north side of Narukami Island, specifically on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Then, players can farm the prisms and spectral drops from Mirror Maiden and Specter, respectively.

The new 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact have Attack as its secondary attack and focus on Elemental Burst for its passive skill. These two facts show that the polearm and bow are made for supporting characters, rather than the main damage dealer.

