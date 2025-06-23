New Genshin Impact quest gives permanent stat boost to Traveler 

Genshin Impact version 5.7 was recently released, bringing new Archon Quests, Story Quests, events, and items for players to enjoy. Furthermore, the latest 5-star Cryo Sword unit, Skirk, is also available on the Phase 1 character banners. The new quests in version 5.7 reveal a lot of information about Skirk, Surtalogi, and Khaenri'ah.

After you complete Skirk's Story Quest in this version, you can receive additional stat boosts for the Traveler. Although fans were surprised upon learning this, the Traveler only gets a minor upgrade to some of his base stats.

On that note, this article outlines the requirements for obtaining additional stat boosts for the Traveler in Genshin Impact 5.7.

Traveler's stats can be boosted after completing Skirk's Story Quest in Genshin Impact

During Skirk's Story Quest, titled Whispers Betwixt Stars and Night (or Crystallina Chapter: Act 1), the Traveler must undergo a rigorous training session with Skirk. In the special training mission of her SQ, the Traveler must complete various challenge stages prepared by Skirk.

Furthermore, she trains us in three different aspects: bladework, elemental skills, and reasoning. During these stages, the Traveler gets special buffs to some of their base skills. Once we complete all these stages, we can proceed further with the Story Quest.

After completing all of Skirk's training stages, players can also notice a slight increase in the base stats for the Traveler. They get an additional seven Attack points, 50 Health points, and 15 Elemental Mastery points.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that the main character receives buffs after completing a quest. In the Sumeru Archon Quest, you can consume Forbidden Knowledge capsules to increase the MC's base ATK by three points. Since Skirk's training is challenging and longer, the Traveler gains higher upgrades to some of their other base stats.

Furthermore, since her training featured multiple stages on three different aspects, we also notice the Traveler gaining a minor increase in three of their stats: Attack, HP, and EM. Although you wouldn't likely see a considerable increase in their damage before and after these buffs, it's a good addition regardless.

Players have also started speculating that we could potentially get more of these training sessions or stages from future Archon or Story Quests. And, after completing them, we could get minor base stat upgrades for the Traveler. However, we would have to wait and see if the developers would add newer training stages for the MC.

