New Genshin Impact redeem code for free Primogems: Validity and Redemption guide

HoYoverse has released a couple of new codes that can be redeemed in Genshin Impact to obtain several in-game rewards, such as Primogems. Additionally, the officials will share three more codes worth 300 Primogems in the upcoming v4.2 Special Program livestream on November 3, 2023. Unfortunately, most of them will expire within a day or two, so it would be best to redeem them as soon as possible.

Genshin Impact players can find all the active redemption codes and their rewards below. This article will also provide a guide for all beginners on how to use a code and obtain the freebies.

Genshin Impact active codes and how to redeem them

New code

Here is the newest redemption code in Genshin Impact:

9A97KJNX2NZ9 (Primogems x30)

Unfortunately, it is valid only until November 2, 2023, 11:59 pm (UTC+8). Hence, players are advised to redeem this code as soon as possible. You can also click on the link provided in the X post above by Genshin Impact. It will direct you to a code redemption page on the game's official website.

Other active codes

Here is a list of other active codes:

6T8NWE3HD7PD (60 Primogems + 5 Adventurer's Experience)

(60 Primogems + 5 Adventurer's Experience) GENSHINGIFT (50 Primogems + 3 Hero's Wit)

These codes do not have a definite expiration date at the moment but can become invalid at any time. Most experienced players may have already redeemed the second code, but it can still be used by beginners.

Upcoming codes

HoYoverse has confirmed that they will conduct the Special Program livestream for the upcoming version 4.2 update on November 3, 2023, at 8:10 AM (UTC-4). During the broadcast, the officials will release three more codes that can be redeemed for the following rewards:

Primogems x300

Mystic Enhancement Ores x10

Mora x50,000

Hero's Wit x5

The livestream codes also generally expire within a day, so travelers should claim their rewards as early as possible.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Redeem on the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two ways to redeem codes. The first method uses the following steps:

Go to the game's official website.

Log in using your HoYoverse account and click on Redeem Now in the menu at the top.

in the menu at the top. Select the server you play in and enter the valid code.

Finally, click on Redeem. The rewards will be sent to your account and can be collected from the in-game mailbox.

Redeem code in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow these steps to try the other method:

Log into the game.

Open the Paimon Menu and head to Settings .

and head to . Next, go to the Account option and click on Redeem Now. Type in the valid redemption code and press Exchange.

The rewards are generally sent instantly but sometimes can take up to 15 to 20 minutes. Collect the freebies from the in-game mailbox.