New Genshin Impact Redeem codes released in June 2021

Two new Genshin Impact Redeem codes have been released today, on June 9th, that give various free items as rewards.

Genshin Impact has a wide range of consumables and currencies that require a lot of farming. While some of them are locked behind a resin wall, others can be collected from the open world. As farming is a hectic process, the publisher gives away such resources through events and Redeem codes. Redeem codes are usually released by MiHoYo on special occasions or milestones. That being said, Genshin Impact recently released two new Redeem codes.

Two new Genshin Impact Redeem codes with free rewards

Genshin Impact is finally coming to the Epic Games Store for PC and Galaxy Store for Mobile devices on June 9th, 2021. MiHoYo has released two new Redeem codes that reward Mora, fine enhancement ore and other resources to celebrate this.

The two new Genshin Impact Redeem codes are:

GenshinEpic GenshinGalaxy

Genshin Impact will come to the Galaxy Store on June 9, 2021, 06:00 (UTC+8). Travelers using Android can download Genshin Impact through the Galaxy Store, and venture into the world of Teyvat alongside Travelers on other platforms.#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 8, 2021

Redeem code rewards

The new Redeem codes provide Mora, ore and food items when successfully exchanged. The following list reveals the free rewards obtained from the new Genshin Impact Redeem codes in June 2021:

10000 Mora

10 x Adventurer's Experience

3 x Squirrel Fish recipe

3 x Northern Apple Stew recipe

5 x Fine enhancement ores

Genshin Impact Redeem code rewards in June 2021

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes in June 2021

Genshin Impact players can repeat the following steps to redeem the codes within the game:

Launch Genshin Impact on PC or Mobile

Open the menu by clicking the "Paimon" icon or pressing the "Esc" key on the PC

Navigate to Settings > Account > Redeem codes

Enter the new Genshin Impact Redeem codes in the prompt

Click on the "Exchange" button to claim the free rewards

Reward redemption confirmation

Rewards will be sent to the in-game mail

The claimed rewards will be sent to the player's in-game mail. Clicking on the "Claim All" button in the mail will transfer the rewards to your game inventory. Since the announcement does not reveal the expiry date of the codes, players should use it as soon as possible to claim the perks.

