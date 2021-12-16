New Genshin Impact skins based on Liyue and Mondstadt may arrive soon

Rumor has it that Genshin Impact will reintroduce the Lantern Rite event in version 2.4, and new character skins may arrive with the event.

Genshin Impact leakers have predicted new skins for Ningguang and Keqing in version 2.4. These two characters may get new outfits that echo the Lantern Rite festival. Later, beyond version 2.4, the next character skins are rumored to be for yet-unknown Mondstadt characters.

Genshin Impact to add Liyue character skins in 2.4 and Mondstadt skins later

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 There are also 2 skins in development, I don't believe they would release in 2.3 (it should be in 2.4 with lantern rite) but there's always the chance they're released "earlier".

These 2 skins would be for Keqing and Ningguang.



In early October, the Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha indicated that Keqing and Ningguang would get new character skins in version 2.4. Since then, other leakers have supported this reveal and provided even more details about the upcoming outfits.

In early October, the Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha indicated that Keqing and Ningguang would get new character skins in version 2.4. Since then, other leakers have supported this reveal and provided even more details about the upcoming outfits.

Keqing's skin may be called "Opulent Splendor," and leaker Uncle Dumb Dumb has claimed that it will appear as an evening gown. Specifically, the leaker said Keqing's outfit is reminiscent of Herrscher of Reason Bronya from Honkai Impact 3rd.

Meanwhile, leaks imply that Ningguang's skin will be titled "Orchid's Evening Gown." It's therefore likely that both Liyue characters are getting similar types of outfits, much like how Jean and Barbara received summer clothes in version 1.6.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel



You can redeem a 4★ Liyue character with 1000 Firework Coins & 1000 Hydra Boss Coins. Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Fleeting Colors in Flight: Lantern Rite event with 4 themes:

1. Smelting fireworks (and suffer as a perfectionist)

2. Waverider minigames and mob camps in Guyun Stone Forest (similar to 1.6)

3. Wondrous Shadows - minigame similar to Shadowmatic

Ningguang's skin (Orchid's Evening Gown/纱中幽兰) can be obtained for free by completing Lantern Rite events. Keqing's skin (Opulent Splendor/霓裾翩跹) can be purchased with Genesis Crystals.

You can redeem a 4★ Liyue character with 1000 Firework Coins & 1000 Hydra Boss Coins.

Evidently, Keqing's skin will cost Genesis Crystals, while Ningguang's outfit may be obtained for free through the Lantern Rite activities. This is a rather believable leak, as 4-star Barbara got a costume for free while 5-star Jean had a paywalled outfit.

Genshin Impact players may learn more about the upcoming skins in the version 2.4 livestream, which will likely take place two weeks before the update.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Keqing skin should be paid whilst Ningguang's would be given for free.



Just something to keep in mind if you're thinking about converting your Genesis Crystals anytime soon. Keqing skin should be paid whilst Ningguang's would be given for free.Just something to keep in mind if you're thinking about converting your Genesis Crystals anytime soon.

In a recent tweet, UBatcha expanded on their own prior leak. Allegedly, the next Genshin Impact skins after Keqing's and Ningguang's may relate to Mondstadt. This leak is questionable for now, so gamers should have a good amount of skepticism toward it.

The Mondstadt characters who will get new skins are yet to be revealed, as is the skins' release date. With version 2.4 ending in February 2022, gamers can expect the Mondstadt skins to arrive at least a few months or more after the new year begins.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



The next skins after the 2.4 ones will be Mondstadt related, the chars and the release date is unknown. [Questionable]The next skins after the 2.4 ones will be Mondstadt related, the chars and the release date is unknown.

The Lantern Rite festival should be a major aspect of Genshin Impact 2.4. For new character skins, storylines, and rewards, gamers have plenty to look forward to in the next update.

