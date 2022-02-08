New Monster Hunter Rise mod lets players use two specific maps for single-target quests

Monster Hunter Rise, the latest installment in Capcom's underrated monster slaying franchise, recently got a mod that makes things a little easier for newbie hunters.

Called "The Force Arena or Infernal Springs for Single Target Quests," this mod does exactly as it says. It allows players to force the game to load one of two specific maps: Arena or Infernal Springs.

Monster Hunter Rise: Hunting the hunters

The Arena map is one of the first locations players will encounter in Monster Hunter Rise. A small, boulder-strewn place with not much else to talk about.

The Infernal Springs was introduced in the 3.0 update on the original Nintendo Switch version when Crimson Glow Valstrax was introduced to the game. Of course, it is available on PC as well. This map is an otherworldly-looking arena that can be reached by using the Great Wirebug near the mouth of the lower platform.

Monster Hunter games are all about chasing down scary beasts and, like animals normally would, these creatures can run off to other areas of a map. Rise's maps offer a decent level of verticality and space, and players who just want to do their single track hunts quickly, can do so using this mod.

Since the monsters will end up in a smaller confinemet, dealing with them becomes easier. The Springs map also has endemic life to aid hunters in their quests.

Modding time

Note that the mod isn't bug-free. It may occasionally not trigger Valstrax's powerful attack. In addition to this, the only requirement from the user's end is to install REFramework - an open source modding tool for RE Engine based games.

RE Engine is developer Capcom's in-house software for making games like Resident Evil 7, Devil May Cry 5 and, yes, Monster Hunter Rise. The mod can be downloaded over at NexusMods and instructions on installing and executing this mod are provided as well.

Monster Hunter Rise launched in 2021 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. It's one of the best-looking games on the handheld system so far. The game was ported to PC via Steam earlier in January of this year to decent success. A brand new DLC expansion called Sunbreak is headed later in 2022 to both platforms.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan