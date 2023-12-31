New PUBG Mobile Frigid Nightmare set: Iceberg Arcade QBZ and more

PUBG Mobile released a Frigid Nightmare crate that offers various in-game mythic and legendary items. For those unaware, the latter commodities in the battle royale title are considered the rarest and possess better aesthetics than the former. Therefore, this is a worthwhile offer if you're willing to spend your UCs on crate openings.

This article will further explore the fresh items that the Frigid Nightmare crate offers in the game and how you can obtain them.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and readers in the region are advised to refrain from playing the title. Instead, they can indulge in BGMI, which is its India-exclusive and legal variant.

PUBG Mobile's Frigid Nightmare crate explored

Launched on December 29, 2023, the Frigid Nightmare lucky spin will be available until January 26, 2024 (UTC+0). It offers legendary and mythic items, including the Frigid Beast set and headcover. It has Iceberg Arcade QBZ skin, Mini Cyclops ornament, Mega Yeti Parachute skin, and Bony Totem backpack skin.

It also offers in-crate Crystals used to purchase the mentioned exclusives if you can't unlock them from spins. Lastly, the Gold and Classic Crate Coupons are also available in the crate.

How to unlock the Frigid Nightmare's exclusive items in PUBG Mobile?

You must perform crate openings to obtain a Frigid Nightmare crate exclusive. The lucky crate openings in PUBG Mobile function as spins in which you must spend a certain amount of UCs to make a draw, and this will select a crate's item as your reward.

A single draw will cost 60 UCs, whereas ten simultaneous draws will cost 540. It's worth noting that these rates can vary depending on the region or country of the player.

If you get unlucky and can't obtain any exclusive even after exhausting your UCs on crate openings, you can purchase them via the in-crate Crystals. Given below are the prices of every exclusive item available in the Frigid Nightmare crate:

The Legendary Frigid Beast set costs 189 Crystals.

The Legendary Frigid Beast headcover costs 75 Crystals.

The Mythic Mini Cyclops Ornament costs 30 Crystals.

The Mythic Iceberg Arcade skin for QBZ costs 60 Crystals.

The Mythic Bony Totem backpack skin 60 Crystals.

The Mythic Megal Yeti parachute skin costs 23 Crystals.

How to get free UCs in PUBG Mobile?

Numerous methods can get you free UCs in PUBG Mobile. One such includes collecting Play Points on the Google Play Store.

The digital store also assigns tasks that must be completed within a certain number of days. These include installing an application, using it for some days, and then submitting a review based on your experience with the app. Completing such tasks rewards users with Play Points that can be cashed out or redeemed directly with UCs in the title.

However, you should stay cautious while completing these tasks, as some of the applications the store asks you to install can be addictive or contain money wagering.

