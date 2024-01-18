New PUBG Mobile Hunter X Hunter crate: Gon character set and more

Tencent Games has released a region-limited PUBG Mobile Hunter X Hunter crate, offering numerous mythic and legendary items. For those unaware, legendary items are the rarest in-game items considered to have the best aesthetic. They are featured in a red layout in the title, whereas mythic items are featured in violet.

Hunter X Hunter is a popular Japanese manga series that has also been adapted into numerous anime television series. Its collaboration with PUBG Mobile has brought various items that are worth UCs.

This article discusses everything you need to know about the exclusive items and features this partnership has brought and how to obtain them.

The PUBG Mobile Hunter X Hunter crate explored

The PUBG Mobile Hunter X Hunter is a region-limited crate exclusively available in Europe. It offers legendary items, including character sets of the manga series' Gon, Killua, and Kurapika.

Mythic items, on the other hand, include Magician's Melody skin for AWM and a Classic Crate Coupon. Finally, some low-end items, such as Stickers and Silver Crate Coupons, are also offered in the crate.

How to obtain the PUBG Mobile Hunter X Hunter crate's items

You must perform crate openings in PUBG Mobile to obtain the mentioned exclusives. These openings work like spins that require a certain amount of UCs and randomly select an item from the crate as your reward.

For the first draw of the day, the Hunter X Hunter crate requires 10 UCs and costs 40 for the subsequent ones. Also, opening 10 crates at once costs 360 UCs. Note that these prices may vary depending on the region you live in.

If you fail to obtain an exclusive from your crate openings, note that the number of failed draws is directly proportional to the chances of getting an exclusive.

How to get free UCs to get the PUBG Mobile Hunter X Hunter crate's exclusives

There are numerous ways to get free UCs in PUBG Mobile. One such method includes accumulating Play Points on the Google Play Store. The digital store also assigns users tasks to be completed within a certain number of days.

These include installing an application and using it for a few days, then submitting a review based on your experience with the app. Completing this yields Play Points, which can be either cashed out or directly redeemed with UCs in PUBG Mobile.

However, take caution when completing these tasks, as some applications it asks you to install could contain wagering or be addictive.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised to refrain from playing the game. Instead, they can play its India-exclusive variant, BGMI.