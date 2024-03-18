"New record for most expensive pack, right?": EA FC 24 fans upset with Ultimate Birthday Icon Guarantee Pack

The EA FC 24 community has been buzzing since the release of the Ultimate Birthday Icon Guarantee Pack, which, at 5,000 FC Points (equivalent to €50/USD$54) or 750,000 in-game coins, is now the most expensive pack in the game's history. Promising an Ultimate Birthday Icon plus a chance for other premium cards such as Team of the Year (TOTY) and rare icons like Sol Campbell, Fernando Torres, and Roy Keane, it's positioned as a high-stakes gamble that could potentially offer high rewards.

However, this hefty price tag has sparked controversy and debate among EA FC 24 players. The question arises: is the potential reward worth the risk, especially when the outcomes are unpredictable? A heated conversation erupted on Reddit following a post by user nafets2307, which stated:

"New record for most expensive pack, right?"

A Reddit post that ignited significant conversation within the EA FC 24 community highlighted this issue, questioning the logic behind spending €50 on a "FUT Birthday Keane simulator."

This sentiment has echoed across the gaming community, with many players expressing frustration over the costliness of the pack and its implications for player experience and game enjoyment.

One Redditor commented on the absurdity of the FC 24 pack's price, pointing out the myriad of alternative uses for €50, from purchasing multiple games during an Xbox store sale to covering weeks' worth of petrol or groceries.

This sentiment was mirrored by others who criticized the growing focus on microtransactions within gaming, arguing that it prioritizes profit over player satisfaction.

A long-time player shared their perspective, lamenting the shift towards a model that disregards loyal players who don't invest in points.

By their calculations, the cumulative cost of purchasing FIFA games over decades pales compared to what some players spend on points in just a year, underscoring a growing divide within the player base.

The frustration also extends to the value offered by the FC 24 pack itself. For $50, players receive a momentary thrill of anticipation followed by the revelation of a single, untradeable player that may or may not meet expectations.

Some argue that the pricing is disproportionate to the value received, comparing it unfavorably to the content traditionally offered by a $50 season pass in other games.

Additionally, the fact that the items obtained from the pack are untradeable has further fueled the dissatisfaction, with players labeling the move as greedy.

The comparison of the pack's cost to half of a 13-month PlayStation Plus subscription highlights the perceived discrepancy in value, reinforcing the sentiment that the pack's pricing is unjustifiable.

The EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Guarantee Pack has undoubtedly stirred a heated debate within the community, with many calling for a reevaluation of the game's microtransaction strategies.

While some may see the pack as an exciting addition, the overwhelming response suggests a growing concern over the balance between profit and player satisfaction in modern gaming.