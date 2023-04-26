New Spider-Man 2 leaks reveal major storyline spoilers

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to go live sometime later this year. While not much is known about the game, certain leaks have surfaced online, providing detailed insight into its storyline, including the villains. The story revolves around Miles Morales and Peter Parker striving to protect New York City. Spider-Man 2 was first announced in 2021, and after two years of development, the title is finally set to go live on the PlayStation 5.

The leak in question provides information about some villains players will encounter in the game.

Note: This article may contain potential spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

Spider-Man 2 leaks hint at possibility of Kraven and Venom being involved in storyline

The leaks in question were first spotted on 4chan, a forum notorious for real and fake leaks. The information soon made its way to Reddit and had several users discussing it. As per the leaks, Norman Osborne will hire Kraven The Hunter to retrieve the symbiote from Peter because he will need it to cure his son Harry Osborne.

He also asks Kraven to retrieve some DNA samples from Miles and Peter so that he can run further experiments on those samples. Although Kraven wants to kill Peter, Norman asks him not to go down that route because it's bad PR. Unhappy with the idea, Kraven acts on his whims and sets out to kill Spider-Man.

That's where the leak ends, but it hints at some interesting details. If Peter Parker has the symbiote, he'll ideally have the iconic black suit. Furthermore, there's a chance that Eddie Brock might also be featured in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

If the leaks are to be true, then Insomniac has another banger of a storyline in store. However, as is the case with all leaks, players need to take it with a pinch of salt. Considering that it was first spotted on 4chan, there's a chance it could be fake. For now, there's no way to prove the authenticity of these leaks as the developers haven't revealed much information with respect to the title.

