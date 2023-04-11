5 superhero games to play while you wait for Spider-Man 2

Superhero games expand the horizons to fly around in a vast open world, take on thugs and ensure safety in a fictional world. After a top-notch first game, you might be awaiting Spider-Man 2 to step into the shoes of Peter Parker and engage in some web-swinging action.

However, with Spider-Man 2 still a bit far from release, it is natural for you to crave some superhero games that pack the same punch. Fortunately, there are quite a few robust superhero games that can immerse you in their worlds and deliver the feeling of taking the mantle of a powerful hero.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Injustice 2 and four other great superhero games to check out while you wait for Spider-Man 2

1) X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Josh Gaming 🎮 @JoshGamnChannel The X-Men Origins Wolverine video game is one of the very few extremely good movie tie-in games. The X-Men Origins Wolverine video game is one of the very few extremely good movie tie-in games. https://t.co/mZ7Ftq6ykV

While many Marvel superheroes are currently in the spotlight, you can delve into X-Men Origins: Wolverine and step into the shoes of the angry mutant Wolverine. It is an excellent hack-and-slash title at its core that will remind you of the Prototype games.

The story of this game is based on the X-Men Origins movie. You can unleash Wolverine's adamantium claws on a variety of enemies using a series of slashes that can dismember the foes. You can level up Wolverine's health and upgrade his claw spin duration and damage, berserk duration and damage, and a few other abilities.

2) Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman is one of the most beloved superheroes, and you can don his cowl in Arkham Knight, the third mainline superhero game in the series. The 2015 title introduced the much-requested batmobile, which you can use to cruise around the streets of Gotham City and inflict fear on the thugs. Players will also encounter some of the best villains in DC and help Commissioner Gordon nab them.

Flying around Gotham City will make you feel like Batman scouting the streets for thugs; you can even land near them to initiate a beatdown. The combat is as refined as the previous games in the series, and you can easily take on multiple waves of enemies. Do use his batclaw in the middle of a fight to pull enemies towards you and punch them with Batman's signature hits.

3) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Although Marvel's Avengers fails on many fronts, you can delve into Square Enix's robust superhero game Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. It features Star-Lord as the main protagonist, accompanied by popular characters from the franchise - Groot, Drax, Gamora, and Rocket Racoon.

This superhero game features fast-paced combat while you are given control of Star-Lord and the responsibility of commanding other members to unleash their unique attacks. Drax is adept at delivering stagger damage to foes, whereas Gamora is ideal for dealing with a group of enemies. Groot can slow down foes by trapping them, and Rocket uses his guns to deal damage in fights.

4) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the closest you can get to Spider-Man 2. Despite being a short game, you get to experience a snappy combat experience in the game. Miles is a great protagonist to supplement the void of Peter Parker. You can web-sling across New York City once more and battle enemies of an evil corporation harnessing a new kind of power to unleash chaos.

Miles Morales may have acrobatic skills similar to Peter Parker, but he can also leverage his unique electric attacks to defeat foes in style. You can use gadgets like Remote Bomb, Holo Drone, Web Bomb, and many others to vary your tactics and keep New York safe. Marvel's Spiderman: Miles Morales is one of the best superhero games to ease the excruciating wait for Spider-Man 2.

5) Injustice 2

Instead of one superhero, you can delve into Injustice 2 and take control of a vast array of DC superheroes, from popular ones like Batman and Superman to niche ones like Swamp Thing and Black Canary. Injustice 2 is a fighting game with a rich narrative that is bound to immerse you for a long time.

Every superhero on the roster can be equipped with gear items that not only change their looks but also provide significant stat boosts to gain an edge in every fight. There are a handful of modes to partake in, like the Story mode, Multiverse mode, and the online battles that are fairly in-depth and can keep you occupied until Spider-Man 2.

Insomniac Games @insomniacgames



Read more highlights on the PS Blog here: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings to PS5 in fall 2023.Read more highlights on the PS Blog here: bit.ly/3Frdxue Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings to PS5 in fall 2023.Read more highlights on the PS Blog here: bit.ly/3Frdxue https://t.co/kxcQbhAWvg

If you wish to try out some other games that allow you to wield superpowers, then you can also try out Infamous Second Son, Control, and Prototype series. However, if you wish to experience only superhero games, you can also play Marvel Avengers now that all the cosmetic items are free.

Poll : 0 votes