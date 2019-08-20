Epic Games Launches a New Studio in Cologne, Germany

Epic Games, the developers of Fortnite, one of the most successful PC video games has announced the opening of a new Epic Games studio in Cologne, Germany. This studio will be the second one for the company in the country after the one in Berlin which was founded in 2016.

The new studio in Cologne will be led by the former Factor 5 team, which includes Julian Eggebrecht, the Director of Epic Games online technology and Achim Moller, who will be the director of the Cologne Studio. Eggebrecht and Moller joined Epic Games earlier this year. They have also led Factor 5 in 2009. The duo have also worked together as technology partners for barons of the gaming industry like Nintendo and Sony.

The new studio will be called Epic Games, Cologne and the company stated that the purpose of this new studio is to "serve as part of the company's expanding focus on emerging forms of interactive media and streaming technologies."

At a recent press release, Eggebrecht said “At the core of Epic's success are highly-skilled and passionate individuals.” He also added that “Germany is a nation at the forefront of technology and we look forward to extending our local presence as we fill newly created roles and hire exceptional talent.”

It is expected that the Epic Games studio in Cologne will feature a streaming platform although it is yet to be confirmed by spokespeople as to what the company would exactly be working on. Sources, however, suggest to not expect the studio to produce any new games in the near future.

