New Time Attack event in eFootball 2024: Beat the Clock event schedule, how to play, and more

Konami has released a new Time Attack event in eFootball 2024 called Beat The Clock, that perfectly captures the essence of the title's fast-paced and engaging gameplay. Konami recently announced the new Time Attack event in eFootball 2024 as a part of the football simulation title's latest collaboration with popular anime, Blue Lock.

Since the arrival of the official X post on April 4, 2024, players are incredibly excited and want to know more about the new Beat the Clock event. This article brings everything you need to know about the new Time Attack offering.

New Time Attack event in eFootball 2024: Beat the Clock event schedule and objectives

Expand Tweet

As per the official announcement post, the new Time Attack event in eFootball 2024 will begin of April 4, 2024, and will last until April 11, 2024.

The main objective of the Beat the Clock event is to score a goal as soon as possible to get medals and other rewards. These medals are awarded as per the time taken to score a goal.

All rewards of new Beat the Clock Time Attack event in eFootball 2024

Score as soon as possible to grab amazing rewards in the latest Beat the Clock challenge (Image via Konami)

You can win more than 1,20,000 GP (in-game currency), two skill training programs, and four 10,000 Training Programs in eFootball 2024 by completing this new Time Attack event in eFootball 2024 called Beat the Clock event.

Challenge 1 Rewards

Gold Medal (When you score within a minute): 10,000 GP

10,000 GP Silver Medal (When you score within one to two minutes): 10,000 GP

10,000 GP Bronze Medal (When you score within two to three minutes): 10,000 GP

Challenge 2 Rewards

Gold Medal (When you score within a minute): 10,000 GP

10,000 GP Silver Medal (When you score within one to two minutes): 10,000 GP

10,000 GP Bronze Medal (When you score within two to three minutes): 10,000 GP

Challenge 3 Rewards

Gold Medal (When you score within a minute): 10,000 GP

10,000 GP Silver Medal (When you score within one to two minutes): 10,000 GP

10,000 GP Bronze Medal (When you score within two to three minutes): 10,000 GP

Challenge EX Rewards

Gold Medal (When you score within a minute): 10,000 GP

10,000 GP Silver Medal (When you score within one to two minutes): 10,000 GP

10,000 GP Bronze Medal (When you score within two to three minutes): 10,000 GP

Medal Rewards

Gold Medal: Two Skill Training Programs

Two Skill Training Programs Silver Medal: Two Exp. 10,000 Training Programs

Two Exp. 10,000 Training Programs Bronze Medal: Two Exp. 10,000 Training Programs

Ranking Rewards

Rank 1 - 10000 : 150,000 GP

: 150,000 GP Rank 10001 - 100000 : 100,000 GP

: 100,000 GP Rank 100001 - 500000 : 50,000 GP

: 50,000 GP Rank 500001 - rest of the participants: 25,000 GP

What is Time Attack event in eFootball 2024?

Enjoy the fast-paced gameplay of eFootball in this new challenge (Image via Konami)

Per mentioned in the title, the Time Attack event in eFootball 2024 called Beat the Clock is where your sole purpose is to win by scoring a goal in the shortest time possible.

The matches played in this event are "vs AI" matches. Each of these games will last for three minutes and obey the Golden Goal rule.

Follow Sportskeeda for more eFootball 2024-related updates:

eFootball 2024 POTW Worldwide Apr 4 '24