All eFootball 2024 POTW cards explained (April 4, 2024)

The eFootball 2024 POTW cards have created a wave of excitement in the community since April 3, 2024 when the title's official X page posted silhouettes of three players to be featured in the draw and asked fans to guess their names. After the build-up, Konami has finally released cards of trending players with exceptional stats that can easily grab a place on your Dream Team.

This article talks about all the eFootball 2024 POTW cards of April 4, 2024, draw schedule, and more.

eFootball 2024 POTW draw (April 4, 2024) schedule, and more

Per the in-game announcement, the eFootball 2024 POTW draw arrived in the game on April 4, 2024, and will stay until April 11, 2024. The latest Player of the Week draw has brought 10 five-star and one four-star player cards.

When Konami released the teaser on its official X page, many community members were guessing the biggest stars featured in this eFootball 2024 POTW draw were Ronaldo, Rodrygo, and Diaz. While Rodrygo and Diaz arrived in the draw, the other star player turned out to be Sergio Ramos.

However, since the eFootball 2024 POTW draw (April 4, 2024) went live in the game, most players went crazy for the 95-rated Rafael Leao LMF card, which is among the best LMF cards in the game.

Here are all the cards available in eFootball 2024's April 4, 2024, POTW draw:

Five star cards

L. Diaz: This 95-rated LWF card of the Liverpool man is among the best LWF cards in eFootball 2024. The card has some great speed and sklls like pinpoint crossing will make him an automatic choice in your Dream Team.

This 95-rated LWF card of the Liverpool man is among the best LWF cards in eFootball 2024. The card has some great speed and sklls like pinpoint crossing will make him an automatic choice in your Dream Team. R. Leao: This 95-rated LMF card of the AC milan and Portugal star has some decisive skills like Double Touch, Long-Range curler, and Heel Trick. You can also use this versatile card on the left wing.

This 95-rated LMF card of the AC milan and Portugal star has some decisive skills like Double Touch, Long-Range curler, and Heel Trick. You can also use this versatile card on the left wing. Rodrygo: This 95-rated CF card of Rodrygo was coming for a long time, especially after his performance in recent matches. The Brazilian's deep-lying forward also has a ball-carryinng booster, and some amazing samba skills, making him onne of the current best Cfs in the game.

This 95-rated CF card of Rodrygo was coming for a long time, especially after his performance in recent matches. The Brazilian's deep-lying forward also has a ball-carryinng booster, and some amazing samba skills, making him onne of the current best Cfs in the game. Joao Neves: One of the most underrated CMFs of the ffootball world also gets his POTW card. The Spaniard's 93-rated CMF card is a perfecct choice if you're looking for someone to take chargee of the middle of the park in your Dream Team.

One of the most underrated CMFs of the ffootball world also gets his POTW card. The Spaniard's 93-rated CMF card is a perfecct choice if you're looking for someone to take chargee of the middle of the park in your Dream Team. M. Carnesecchi: The attacking goalkeeper of Atalanta also gets a highly anticipated GK card with GK High Punt skill. This 93-rated goalkeeper can help you maintain clean sheets in every game.

The attacking goalkeeper of Atalanta also gets a highly anticipated GK card with GK High Punt skill. This 93-rated goalkeeper can help you maintain clean sheets in every game. D. Hancko: Recently, it has been hard for players to find a good LB apart from Costacurta in the game. Konami has brought a 93-rated LB card of D. Hancko in eFootball 2024 POTW April 4, 2024 to solve your problems.

Recently, it has been hard for players to find a good LB apart from Costacurta in the game. Konami has brought a 93-rated LB card of D. Hancko in eFootball 2024 POTW April 4, 2024 to solve your problems. H. Barnes: After consistently performing for Newcastle United in the past few weeks, H. Barnes also got his eFootball 2024 POTW card in this draw. His highly anticipated versatile card is perfect to solve both your LWF and LMF problems.

After consistently performing for Newcastle United in the past few weeks, H. Barnes also got his eFootball 2024 POTW card in this draw. His highly anticipated versatile card is perfect to solve both your LWF and LMF problems. Sergio Ramos: The legendary former Real Madrid defender, current Seville man is finally back in the meta with 93-rated CB POTW card. This Destroyer CB card's familiarity to the Right Back position will also be helpful for any team.

The legendary former Real Madrid defender, current Seville man is finally back in the meta with 93-rated CB POTW card. This Destroyer CB card's familiarity to the Right Back position will also be helpful for any team. Jon Pacheco: The defender from real Sociedad is also enjoying his eFootball 2024 POTW card. This Build-up CB card will be particularly helpful for teams with Long Ball Counter, or Long Ball tactical playstyle.

The defender from real Sociedad is also enjoying his eFootball 2024 POTW card. This Build-up CB card will be particularly helpful for teams with Long Ball Counter, or Long Ball tactical playstyle. A. Marusic: This 92-rated RB card of the Lazzio man is also perfect for any team. The card's familiarity of many positions like RB, LB, LMF, RMF, LWF, and RWF, makes him one of the best picks of this eFootball 2024 POTW draw.

Four-star cards

V. Sierro: The 90-rated CMF card of this Swiss international can also be a top pick as he is incredibly versatile to control the middle of the park.

How to sign players from eFootball's POTW draw

A reliavble eFootball leaker predicted these to be the eFootball POTW Worldwide cards for April 4, 2024 (Image via Konami || X/eFutballHUB)

The special player's list allows you to sign some top players from the eFootball 2024 POTW draw that contains up to 11 players. Each of these draws costs 100 eFootball coins. Every time you pull a player, the number of players in the draw is reduced. You can only pull three times from the draw. Here is how to draw players from April 4, 2024's POTW draw.

Step 1: Launch the game.

Launch the game. Step 2: Click on Contract .

Click on . Step 3: Click on Special Player List .

Click on . Step 4: Click on eFootball 2024 POTW draw aka POTW Worldwide Apr 4 '24 .

Click on eFootball 2024 POTW draw aka . Step 5: Click on the coin icon at the bottomleft corner of the banner to pull players.

