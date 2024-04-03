"Ronaldo, Rodrygo, Diaz": eFootball 2024 player reacts to POTW official hint

The POTW cards in eFootball 2024 bring enhanced cards of some of the best-performing football players worldwide. Therefore, when Konami posted silhouettes of the three stars to be featured on the April 4, 2024, POTW draw on X on March 3, 2024, and asked the community to guess the players, they instantly started coming up with answers.

Many people have commented on the post, but only a handful have been able to guess all three players based on the silhouettes posted by Konami. While several users guessed Luiz Diaz of Liverpool, Lamine Yamal of Barcelona, and other players, one X user (@liicha007) commented that the players were Rodrygo, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luiz Diaz.

liichaa007 probably made the best guesses about POTW April 4, 2024, in eFootball 2024 (Image via X/liichaa007)

However, other users have made their guesses too. One user called @Mr_Roronoa1 claimed two of the three players to be Lamine Yamal and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, they failed to name the other player mentioned in the list.

Two of the players are Lamine Yamal, and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to another user (Image via X/@Mr_Roronoa1)

One user (@r_thael) is so sure that one of the players is Cristiano Ronaldo that they have posted a fanart of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr POTW card in the comments of the post with the caption "Siuuu." However, Ronaldo's image on the card does not resemble any of the silhouettes in the original post.

The fanart Cristiano Ronaldo POTW card (Image via X/r_thael)

However, other community members think the players are Rodrygo, L. Diaz, and Sergio Ramos. One of them (@Michal_Hawryluk) even posted an unofficial poster in the comments.

While many feel the players are Ronaldo, Rodrygo, and Diaz, some, on the contrary, feel it is Sergio Ramos and not Cristiano Ronaldo (Image via X/@Michal_Hawyluk)

Another user joked about how they see themselves getting the worst cards in the pack.

@GrxndY mocked their luck with this comment (Image via X/@GrxndY)

While most users were busy guessing which players' silhouettes were on the official post, some alerted the developers about their concerns regarding the game. One player demanded the Master League in eFootball 2024 as soon as possible.

The eFootball 2024 community is still eagerly waiting for the Master League (Image via X/@Luigiespositoph)

Another user from Africa raised their concerns regarding a server in the continent. Per @dawg_4pF's comments, the game is unplayable in the continent during the day, and players have to wait until 2:00 PM for smooth gameplay.

Users demanded a server in Africa for better gameplay in that region (Image via X/@dawg_4pF

Some other members of the community demanded new player exchange features from Konami.

Many players demanded a new Player Exchange feature in the game (Image via X/@YawJhunea)

While several people have tried to guess the upcoming players in eFootball 2024 POTW on April 4, 2024, they must wait until tomorrow afternoon to know the correct answers.

What are POTW cards in eFootball 2024?

Konami releases an enhanced version of the best-performing footballers of the week every week. The POTW (Player of the Week) cards often arrive with specific skills like accurate passing, pinpoint crossing, finishing, and more. Cards with these skills can enhance your team's power and gameplay significantly.

