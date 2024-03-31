5 best Right Backs in eFootball 2024 to have in your Dream Team

Recruiting the best Right Backs in eFootball 2024 is essential for taking on defensive duties. That said, they can occasionally overlap to increase attacking build-ups. Therefore, choosing the best RB for their eFootball Dream Team becomes one of the hardest tasks for any player. You need to check the player stats, especially defensive, and crossing abilities, for occasional overlaps while choosing the best defenders for the right side of the field.

This article can help you find the current best Right Backs in eFootball 2024's latest update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's point of view.

K. Walker and four more of the best Right Backs in eFootball 2024

The special POTW or Iconic Moment card in the game can become a top choice for RMF in some of the best formations in eFootball 2024. However, since luck is a crucial factor in these draws (POTW card draws and others), normal RB cards can become savvy options.

Here are the current best Right Backs in eFootball 2024.

1) K. Walker

Kyle Walker is among the best RBs in eFootball 2024 (Image via Konami)

Kyle Walker is among the best Right Backs in eFootball 2024, with impeccable speed as well as defensive abilities. The guardian of Manchester City's right flank also has some amazing skills like Acrobatic Clearances, Cut Behind & Turn, Interception, and more, making him a great choice for your Dream Team.

Kyle Walker's normal card has 85 Speed, 75 Acceleration, 77 Jumping Power, and 77 Defensive Engagement. These are great stats for an RB considering they will increase after training. However, he also has a great passing ability that can help you with a quick attacking build-up.

2) A. Hakimi

Go for Hakimi normal card if you don't have this special card to guard your defense (Image via Konami)

The Moroccan International is a reliable option at both PSG and Morocco's Right Flank. A. Hakimi played a crucial role in Morocco's remarkable run at the recent World Cup.

He boasts some amazing skills like Acrobatic Clearance, Chop Turn, Fighting Spirit, and Long-Range Curler, which help him attack the opposition's defense at every chance.

Hakimi has 80 or above ratings in Speed, Acceleration, and Stamina. Furthermore, he has 70 or above ratings in Dribbling, Tackling, and Defensive Engagement, making him a viable choice to guard the right flank of your Dream Team.

3) T. Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently among the best Right Backs in the world (Image via Konami)

Trent Alexander-Arnold, famously known as TAA in the football community, is indubitably among the best Right Backs in eFootball 2024. The versatile, right-footed maestro can also step into your midfield if required.

The English international has some crafty skills. However, his main strengths lie in his passing ability and speed. Arnold is a great fullback for a Quick Counter formation.

The Liverpudlian has 70 or above ratings in Speed, Kicking Power, Dribbling, Ball Control, and Tight Possession, and Defensive Engagement. He also has 80 or above ratings in Low and Lofted Pass, Curl, and Stamina.

4) B. White

Ben White is an amazing Right Back in eFootball (Image via Konami)

Many doubted Mikel Arteta's decision to bring Ben White to Arsenal. However, the player has proven the football community wrong with a string of great performances. Consequently, his normal card easily comes in the list of the best Right Backs in eFootball 2024.

White has 70+ ratings in Speed, Stamina, Jump, Physical Contact, Lofted Pass, Low Pass, Tight Possession, Ball Control, and more. However, his strengths lie in his Defensive Engagement (81) and Tackling (77). With such stats, the player makes his way into any Dream Team.

5) Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo can be a good choice RB (Image via Konami)

Joao Cancelo is an amazing Full-back Finisher in eFootball 2024. The Manchester City player is currently playing at Barcelona on loan, but his recent performances could force the Spanish club to make his acquisition permanent.

The Portuguese international is one of the best Right Backs in eFootball 2024, boasting amazing skill moves in his arsenal. Furthermore, he has 80 or above ratings in Acceleration, Lofted Pass, and Curl, and 70+ ratings in Ball Control, Dribbling, Tight Possession, Low Pass, and other stats.

However, Cancelo's defensive stats are not up to par, and you may have to spend plenty of training points to improve them.

Follow Sportskeeda for more eFootball 2024-related articles

What is Position Training in eFootball || eFootball 2024 new update || eFootball 2024 Blue Lock collaboration in eFootball || Best RWFs in eFootball || Best LWFs in eFootball || Best Defenders in eFootball || Best DMFs in eFootball ||