5 best Attacking Midfielders in eFootball 2024 (AMFs) to have in your Dream team

By assigning the best Attacking Midfielders in eFootball 2024, you can amplify the attacking threat that your team already excels at, making your team a force to reckon with. However, finding the best AMFs can be a tedious task. Besides, there are so many AMFs in eFootball 2024 to choose from, that finding the perfect pick for a specific team or playstyle often gets hard for players.

Therefore, this article lists the current best Attacking Midfielders in eFootball 2024 that you must have in your Dream Team. Since many players are not lucky enough to get the best cards from POTW, and other draws, this article will only name normal player cards that anyone can buy from the Standard Player List in the game.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

K. De Bruyne and four other best Attacking Midfielders in eFootball 2024 you can pick for your Dream Team

The players listed below are currently among the best Attacking Midfielders in eFootball 2024. However, some of them are incredibly versatile and can play in other positions after the latest eFootball 2024 update. Having such players in your team can increase your chances of winning.

1) K. De Bruyne

K. De Bruyne's standard card can go up to 94-ratings after proper training in eFootball 2024. (Image via eFutballHUB)

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the masterminds in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City midfield. Ever since joining the blue side of Manchester, the Belgian international has been consistently delivering world-class performances and arguably lands in the list of the current top five best midfielders in the world.

The 32-year-old midfield maestro is a top AMF, but he can also drop down to control the central midfield as a CMF in eFootball matches. This allows you to play another creative playmaker in the AMF position to sharpen your attacking build-ups.

The creative playmaker has amazing Offensive Awareness, Dribbling, and Tight Possession stats (all above 75). The normal card also has immense Ball Control, Low, and Lofted Pass stats (all above 80), and to top it off, he has 81 Curl and 84 Kicking Power. Therefore, whenever a loose ball falls to his feet, the opponent's defense trembles.

2) J. Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is among the best Attacking Midfielders in eFootball 2024. (Image via Konami)

Jude Bellingham has a highly-rated normal card in the game with some amazing stats. The young AMF with his amazing work rate can be a perfect fit in any eFootball 2024 Dream Team, and his stats explain why.

Bellingham's normal card has 75+ ratings in Offensive Awareness, Ball Control, Tight Possession, Finishing, Speed, and Kicking Power. While his Low (74) and Lofted Pass (71) stats are just below 75, his stamina (80), and Defensive Engagement (72), make up for it.

With such stats, Jude Bellingham is clearly a no-brainer pick. Moreover, the maturity and quality he displays on the field only strengthen his chances. Only 20 years old, the Englishman has already become a pivotal part of both club and country's midfield. The right-footed Real Madrid star is currently among the best Attacking Midfielders in eFootball 2024.

3) Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is a versatile AMF in the game. (Image via Konami)

While you can field Jude Bellingham as an SS, Bruno Fernandes' traits are similar to Kevin De Bruyne's in eFootball 2024. Despite being an AMF, the Manchester United man can control the central midfield as well, giving you the freedom to field another AMF for more creative playmaking.

The right-footed AMF's current form (at the time of writing) is perfect, and his stats are incredible. Bruno has 75+ ratings in Offensive Awareness, Low Pass, Place Kicking, Kicking Power, and Curl. The Portuguese international's Lofted Pass and Stamina are over 80, making him a perfect fit for the CMF position as well.

4) J. Maddison

James Maddison is one of the best Attacking Midfielders in eFootball 2024. (Image via Konami)

Since joining Tottenham Hotspur, James Maddison has flourished even more as an AMF. If you don't have enough eFootball coins to fill the AMF position, J. Maddison can be a top Attacking Midfielder in eFootball 2024 for your Dream team.

The 27-year-old England international is a creative playmaker who has some amazing skills like Cut Behind & Turn, Acrobatic Finishing, Dipping Shot, and more that you can utilize in different in-game situations.

Maddison's normal card has 75+ ratings in Offensive Awareness, Ball Control, Dribbling, Tight Possession, Low Pass, Lofted Pass, Place Kicking, Curl, Stamina, and Kicking Power. Almost no other player base card has such ratings at all of these stats.

5) F. Writz

F. Writz can be a perfect AMF or substitute player in your Dream team. (Image via Konami)

Florian Writz is another name in everyone's mouth in the eFootball community when discussing the best Attacking Midfielders in eFootball 2024. The 20-year-old midfielder entered this list over Jamal Musiala's base card, and his stats show why.

The German international has 80+ ratings in Dribbling, Tight Possession, and Acceleration, and has 75+ ratings for Offensive Awareness, Ball Control, Low Pass, and Balance. F. Wirtz's Stamina is 70, and Finishing and Speed are 74-rated, making him one of the best Attacking Midfielders in eFootball 2024.

