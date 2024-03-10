5 best Center Forwards in eFootball 2024, ranked

The craze for the Center Forwards in eFootball 2024 is massive. They are the primary targets while building the team in the title. A great CF can help you outclass your opponents and rank up faster. They have the power to score goals by finding gaps in the opponent's defensive line, turning the outcome of a match in your favor.

This article delves into eFootball 2024 and helps players learn more about the game's best Center Forwards, who have performed brilliantly for millions of users and are in great demand.

Note: The article is based on the author's views. Furthermore, all the stats mentioned in the article are base stats. Players can train these players to increase their stats and win more matches.

Who are the best Center Forwards in eFootball 2024?

5) Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah taking penalty (Image via Konami)

Mohamed Salah is no stranger to football fans and gamers. Known as the "Egyptian King", Salah has proven his merit for Liverpool and Egypt in the last few years. Although primarily a winger, Salah is considered one of the best Center Forwards in eFootball 2024.

In the game, Salah has a rating of 97 and is a goal poacher. He is typically a favorite among gamers who prefer a left-footed forward. Salah can also take great free kicks, which makes him a great asset to possess. His high stats reflect why he can create havoc in the opponent's defensive line.

4) Karim Benzema

Benzema's stats in eFootball 2024 (Image via Konami)

Karim Benzema is a seasoned veteran who is among the only two players to win a Ballon d'Or in the dominant era of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The French forward also won multiple league titles and UCLs in his 14-year stint with Real Madrid. Currently, Benzema is the main striker for Al-Ittihad and has already stamped his authority in the Saudi Pro League's goal scorer list.

With a rating of 97, Benzema is a nightmare even to the best goalkeepers in eFootball 2024. As a deep-lying forward, he lures defenders near the opponent's goal and pounces on any opportunity to score goals in the game.

3) Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski is amongst the most chosen Center Forwards in eFootball 2024 (Image via Konami)

Following his transfer from Bayern Munich, Rober Lewandowski became the main strike force for the crowd-favorite team, FC Barcelona. Lewandowski has performed brilliantly for the Catalan club, helping them win the 2022-23 La Liga title.

With a rating of 97, the Polish veteran striker sits amongst the best Center Forwards in eFootball 2024. He is a Goal Poacher, which highlights his knack for scoring goals in abundance. Those who use Lewandowski have highly benefitted, winning more matches and grabbing more Coins in the process.

2) Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is amongst the best Center Forwards in eFootball 2024. The Norwegian striker won the Champions League, Super Cup, Premier League, and FA Cup last season with Manchester City. Highly praised by the critics, Haaland also shattered the record of the most goals in a single PL season, scoring 36 in 35 appearances in 2022-23.

In eFootball 2024, Haaland has a 97 rating with two card variants: Goal Poacher and Fox in the Box. Both variants pose Haaland as a great forward in a player's lineup. He can shoot with both feet and has a great header, making him a rare item.

1) Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is a high-rated Center Forward (Image via Konami)

Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly one of the most popular Center Forwards in eFootball. The French Speedster's prowess in the field for PSG and France is also reflected in the virtual football gaming world. Mbappe is renowned for his skills and dexterity. He also acts as the go-to attacker for many players who love to use the long ball technique while playing the Daily Game mode.

With a rating of 97, Kylian Mbappe is a sheer threat to the opponent's defense. The player also has a Goal Poacher trait, helping him score goals in most matches.

Football superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Vinicius Junior, and Harry Kane are great Center Forwards in eFootball 2024. While their stats are not on par with the ones mentioned in the article, players can use them if they wish to.