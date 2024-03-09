Having the best goalkeepers in eFootball 2024 can be completely game-changing. With a quality player in between the sticks, your side won’t leak too many goals. This is why one of your primary focuses while building a team should be to get your hands on a good shot-stopper.

There is a wide range of goalkeepers you will find inside the game, ranging from established icons like Manuel Neuer to future stars like Gianluigi Donnarumma.

That said, this article will list the top five goalkeepers in eFootball 24.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best goalkeepers in eFootball 2024, ranked

5) Jan Oblak

Oblak will also be amazing (Image via Konami)

The Slovenian GK has been solid for Atletico Madrid over the past decade, helping them win several trophies. Within the game, you will find that he is a part of Madrid Rosas RB, the in-game name for Atletico Madrid.

His base rating stands at the mark of 82, whereas his maximum level is 21, giving you considerable scope to boost his numbers. With a defensive goalkeeper playing style, he will be extremely beneficial if you employ a low defensive line.

4) Alisson Becker

Allison is pretty solid in the game (Image via Konami)

Alisson Becker was a key player behind Liverpool’s success under Jürgen Klopp, and his performances between the sticks have kept the fans quite happy. In recent years, the Brazilian goalkeeper has been among the world’s best, which is why the developer has provided him with amazing in-game numbers.

With a base rating of 82, he will provide assurance to your backline, and you won’t have to worry much about the defense. Moreover, Alisson Becker’s maximum level in the game is 23, providing you with much room to enhance his stats and improve his overall abilities.

3) Marc-André ter Stegen

Marc-André ter Stegen has amazing stats (Image via Konami)

Even though FC Barcelona has gone through some tough years since the exit of Lionel Messi, players like Marc-André ter Stegen have ensured that the team remains competitive at the top level. The German goalkeeper had a stellar 2022-2023 season, which culminated in Barcelona winning the league and him winning the Golden Glove.

Thus, if you are looking forward to possessing the best goalkeepers in eFootball 2024, the 82-rated Marc-André ter Stegen is a great option.

2) Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer is another incredible choice (Image via Konami)

Manuel Neuer has established himself as probably the most iconic goalkeeper in modern football, and he has had an illustrious era at Bayern Munich, winning loads of trophies. Although he is in the twilight of his career, the 83-rated GK is still incredible to have in the game.

His offensive goalkeeper playing style will be pretty valuable, and he will come forward to attack the ball when opponents are through on goal, truly living up to his Sweeper Keeper name.

1) Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in eFootball 2024 (Image via Konami)

Thibaut Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in eFootball 2024 that you can get, and his incredible numbers in the game correlate with how he has been performing in real life over the past couple of years.

His base version is 84-rated, and you may take him through the levels to improve his statistics further. The main benefit of having Thibaut Courtois would be the fact that he has excellent reflexes and parrying statistics, which can be pretty valuable.

