5 best Left Backs in eFootball 2024 to have in your Dream Team

Incorporating the best Left backs in eFootball 2024 is crucial for broadening the field in an attacking build-up. While facing teams with a narrow formation, these players help teams utilize flanks properly and force opposition teams to chase the ball. This way, you can drain stamina from those players. However, since your wingers run inside the box in such situations, saving their energy, you can get a tactical advantage late in the game.

Besides, if your Dream Team lacks the best LMFs, you can also use these Left Backs in some of the best eFootball 2024 formations, and they will be as effective.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's point of view

T. Hernandez and four more of the best Left Backs in eFootball 2024 to have in your Dream Team

Before diving into the list, please note there are plenty of special POTW and POTM LB cards of players that might be a better option than the entries mentioned here. However, since luck is a factor when trying to get the best Left Backs in eFootball 2024, this article will focus on the normal cards.

1) A. Robertson

Robertson is the top choice for LBs in eFootball currently (Image via Konami)

The Scottish Offensive Wingback from Merseyside (Liverpool) is among the most reliable options in eFootball 2024 for the left flank of your Dream Team. The top-tier LB has some amazing interception and Sliding Tackle skills to prevent your opponent's attacking build-up.

However, Robertson also has amazing Speed, Acceleration (75 and 78, respectively), and Stamina stats (84) to overlap whenever the team needs an outlet. The Scotsman also has 75+ ratings in Defensive Engagement, and Lofted Pass, making his base card one of the best Left Backs in eFootball 2024.

2) T. Hernandez

Theo Hernandez's normal card in eFootball 2024 (Image via Konami)

Theo Hernandez has shown immense quality and consistency in the past few seasons, and the Full-back Finisher is ready to help you run riot on the left flank in eFootball 2024.

The AC Milan and France international has some amazing skills in Chop Turn, Dipping Shot, Knuckle Shot, and Long Range Shooting, making him a perfect player to win loose balls and take a chance at the goal.

Furthermore, he has great Speed (84), Stamina (80), Acceleration (79), Kicking Power (75), and Physical Contact (72) stats that make him great at bursting up and down the left side of the field.

3) A. Davies

Alphonso Davies is a perfect fit for any four-man defense formation in the game (Image via Konami)

Alphonso Davies is one of the best Left Backs in eFootball 2024. Mostly known for his speed and acceleration, this Bayern man is a top-choice Offensive Wingback.

The Canadian international also has some great skills like Acrobatic Clearance, Acrobatic Finishing, Chop Turn, Double Touch, and more, making him a great choice for teams that need an extra man in both attack and defense.

Davies' normal card has 86 Speed and 84 Acceleration stats, 75+ Stamina, Balance, Jump, and Dribbling, stats, cementing him as one of the top LBs in the game.

4) F. Dimarco

F Dimarco can be a reliable LB of your Dream Team (Image via Konami)

Internazionale Milano's (Inter Milan) top-choice defender is another of the best Left backs in eFootball 2024 for your Dream Team. The left-footed, Italian Full-back Finisher is a great choice to control the left flank of your formation.

His Acrobatic Clearance skill makes him a viable choice in a four-at-the-back defensive formation, while his familiarity with Weighted Pass, and Pinpoint Crossing allows him to become that extra man in attacking build-ups.

F. Dimarco has 70+ Ball Control, Tight Possession, Low Pass, Lofted Pass, Place Kicking, Curl, Speed, Acceleration, and other stats. He also has amazing Stamina and Kicking Power to help you throughout 90 minutes of play.

5) Nuno Mendes

Although young, Nuno Mendes is one of the best Left Backs in eFootball 2024 (Image via Konami)

The young Portuguese defender is another great pick for the Left Back position on your Dream Team. The PSG youngster has incredible skills like Chop Turn, Long Range Shooting, Cut Behind & Turn, and Interception skills.

Furthermore, his Speed, Acceleration, and Stamina ratings are 80 or above. Nuno Mendes also has 70 or above ratings in Lofted Pass, Ball Control, Dribbling, and Physical Contact, making him both a great crosser of the ball and one of the best Left Backs in eFootball 2024.

