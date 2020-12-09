New Valorant Skin bundles Winter Wonderland and BlastX and others revealed

With the release of Patch Notes 1.14, a lot has been revealed about the upcoming skin bundles in Valorant.

New Winter Wonderland and BlastX bundles have some unique features which could tempt players to purchase and equip it in the game.

This is the first time that both Phantom and Vandal weapons are provided in one single bundle.

Winter Wonderland skin bundle in Valorant

The Winter Wonderland is a light-hearted winter themed bundle and features skins for the following weapons:

Ghost

Phantom

Vandal

Marshal

Melee

The Winter Wonderland weapons, except the melee, come with only one variant. However, it has a unique touch to it. The skin features a snowy village that is visible on the weapons' body. The skin animation is similar to the Nebula bundle, which had a galaxy move inside it. The unique part about the bundle is that it is light sensitive.

When a weapon in Valorant is equipped with this bundle, and the player moves into a dark location in the map with little light exposure, the skin animation changes. It goes from bright daylight to nightfall featuring Aurora Borealis and light in the huts, as can be seen below.

The melee weapon of the Winter Wonderland bundle in Valorant is shaped like a candy cane, which is something that any player who fancies the winter mood would enjoy. It does come in four variants:

In a recent Dev talk, a Valorant dev opened up about the idea behind the Winter Wonderland,

"I was inspired by little German villages when i took a trip to Germany in 2018, it gave a little wintery feeling to me and I was super inspired by that."

BlastX skin bundle in Valorant

The BlastX skin bundle adds a kiddish feeling into Valorant . This particular skin might take the player back to the 90s, in that it resembles the little toy guns that almost everyone used to play with. This bundle features skins for the following weapons:

Frenzy

Odin

Spectre

Phantom

Melee

All of them have levels to it, with the highest being four. Each level unlocks a new feature to the skin. All the weapons in this bundle come with four variants too.

The level two of the bundle introduces a muzzle flash animation, along with little darts that stick on the wall, like a child's toy would do.

The level three of the bundle introduces a new equip animation. It features a new gift wrapping, which is torn by the agent, thereby revealing the gun inside.

Uponn being asked what exactly inspired the developer to come up with this idea, he said:

"I'd seen this video a long time ago, where this kid was opening a Nintendo 64 on Christmas day, and he was so excited and screams. So that's the kind of feeling we wanted to have with this, where you just tear the paper off."

The level four introduces a kill animation where the enemy is wrapped up into a giant present.

The Valorant developer, when asked about which skin he was most excited about releasing, said:

"I'm personally excited about BlastX, it's been an idea we had for a very long time and we had to choose the right time to release it. We started making it probably back in 2018, but then when we had to ship, we though maybe this isn't the right time. That sort of what ended up adding to the feeling of opening up a gift. So the idea sort of evolved out of not shipping initially. "

The Winter Wonderland will be available in the store as soon as the patch releases, however the BlastX collection will be released later this month.

Some other leaked Valorant skin collections one might be interested in are the following. These skins however, might take much more time to be released than the above two bundles.

